Super Eagles new boy Godwin excited ahead of crunch clash with Algeria on Tuesday

Jidechi Chidiezie
Having featured in Friday's test match, the 26-year-old could make his official debut when the Super Eagles line up with Algeria.

Saviour Godwin
Saviour Godwin

New Super Eagles call-up Saviour Godwin has reacted positively to playing his first game for the national team when they played out a 2-2 with Algeria team B.

Ahead of Tuesday's FIFA-recognised with the 2019 AFCON champions, the Super Eagles on Friday played out a 2-2 draw in a test game with Algeria's team B, with Alex Iwobi and Cyriel Dessers both scoring in the second half for Nigeria.

Although it was an unofficial debut for Godwin, the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner who played an important part in Super Eagles' draw, couldn't hide his excitement of having played with the team.

Nigeria played out a 2-2 draw in an unofficial friendly with Algeria on Friday
Nigeria played out a 2-2 draw in an unofficial friendly with Algeria on Friday Pulse Nigeria

“It’s really amazing for me to play my first game with the Super Eagles. I feel really excited," the Casa Pia winger said.

“We had a test game and this is good for everyone for us to get to know each other and get ourselves better. It was really an amazing outing for me and collectively as a team, I feel this is a very good test game for us.

“He said every game is like a World Cup final, we have to win every game, we have to have the mentality of winning, we have to have the ambition to win," Godwin said about Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro.

“Before the game, he said this and that is what we went into the pitch with, with the mindset of winning.

“Algeria is a big team. It’s one of the finest in Africa. Of course, when we go into the pitch we want to win and I think it’s going to be a really good game for us.

“We want to win and we are surely going to win the game.”

Having bagged an assist in Friday's test match, the 26-year-old could make his official debut when the Super Eagles line up with Algeria at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran on Tuesday.

Jidechi Chidiezie

