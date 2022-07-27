Nantes winger Moses Simon passed fit for Super Cup clash vs PSG

Simon’s club Nantes, who are the Coupe de France winners will be looking for another upset when they go head-to-head with Ligue 1 champions, PSG, in the season’s curtain raiser, Trophée des Champions this Sunday in Israel.

Nantes have won two of the last three meetings between the two sides, including a 3-1 win back in February. Moses was outstanding in that game as he created the most chances (five) and assisted the opening goal scored by Randal kolo Muani.

However, a thigh injury during pre-season looked set to keep the AFCON 2021 star away from the Super Cup on Sunday but he appears to have shaken it off.

“Moses Simon appears to have shaken off a thigh complaint,” as per a statement on Ligue1.com.

Nantes eye another upset

With just a few days to the Super Cup between his club and PSG, Nantes will be counting on Moses and his teammates to upset the moneybags and add another title to the cup’s trophy cabinet.

Speaking on the encounter, the coach, Antoine Kombouare says winning the cup is the only thing on their minds as they want to record another upset.

"The Trophée des Champions has been in people's minds since the restart!" Kombouare to Ligue1.com. "It may only happen once in our lives to compete for this trophy.”

"The goal is to be ready for this match,” he added. “We want to play a big game even if we expect, with the arrival of Galtier, a group of players who will want to show their best to the new coach. It'll be difficult but we're preparing, like last season, to pull off an upset."