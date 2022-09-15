Super Eagles Moses Simon, Nantes suffer a night to forget against Qarabag

Simon was on the pitch for 76 minutes but was caged as Qarabag thrashed Nantes 3-0 in a one-sided affair.

Pulse Nigeria

The 26-year-old created two (2) chances, made two (2) key passes, completed two (2) dribbles and had two (2) shots on target.

However, his performance wasn't enough to earn Nantes at least a share of the draw as the Azerbaijan giant ran away comfortable winners.

Ghanaian and Moroccan stars inspire Qarabag

After losing 2-1 to Freiburg in their opening game of the UEL season, Qarabag is back in business.

Pulse Nigeria

The home side is off the mark for the season after a convincing win over Nantes, inspired by their Ghanaian and Moroccan forwards.

After goalless opening half, Owusu Kwabena and Abdellah Zoubir scored a quick-fire double to completely change the game in favour of Qarabag.

Seven minutes after Zoubir doubled the advantage, Marko Jankovic added a third to seal the deal for the host.

The win sees Qarabag leapfrog Simon's Nantes to second in the group, with both teams still tied on three points.