UEL

Super Eagles Moses Simon, Nantes suffer a night to forget against Qarabag

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Ghanaian and Moroccan forwards made sure the Nigerian and his French club received a football lesson in Azerbaijan.

Moses Simon was caged by Qarabag in the UEL
Moses Simon was caged by Qarabag in the UEL

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon and his French side Nantes had a night to forget in faraway Azerbaijan in the Europa League.

Recommended articles

Simon was on the pitch for 76 minutes but was caged as Qarabag thrashed Nantes 3-0 in a one-sided affair.

Moses Simon was on for 76 minutes.
Moses Simon was on for 76 minutes. Pulse Nigeria

The 26-year-old created two (2) chances, made two (2) key passes, completed two (2) dribbles and had two (2) shots on target.

However, his performance wasn't enough to earn Nantes at least a share of the draw as the Azerbaijan giant ran away comfortable winners.

After losing 2-1 to Freiburg in their opening game of the UEL season, Qarabag is back in business.

Qarabag with a big win in the UEL.
Qarabag with a big win in the UEL. Pulse Nigeria

The home side is off the mark for the season after a convincing win over Nantes, inspired by their Ghanaian and Moroccan forwards.

After goalless opening half, Owusu Kwabena and Abdellah Zoubir scored a quick-fire double to completely change the game in favour of Qarabag.

Seven minutes after Zoubir doubled the advantage, Marko Jankovic added a third to seal the deal for the host.

The win sees Qarabag leapfrog Simon's Nantes to second in the group, with both teams still tied on three points.

Freiburg remains top of the group after a similar result away at Olympiacos on Thursday night.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Ronaldo reacts to his first goal for Manchester United in the Europa League

Ronaldo reacts to his first goal for Manchester United in the Europa League

Peter Olayinka strengthens his Super Eagles case as he scores again for Slavia Prague

Peter Olayinka strengthens his Super Eagles case as he scores again for Slavia Prague

Nigeria's Musa makes second start for Sivasspor as African brother Gradel scores winner

Nigeria's Musa makes second start for Sivasspor as African brother Gradel scores winner

Super Eagles Moses Simon, Nantes suffer a night to forget against Qarabag

Super Eagles Moses Simon, Nantes suffer a night to forget against Qarabag

'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol

'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol

NFF September elections disrupted by bomb threats, court case

NFF September elections disrupted by bomb threats, court case

Trending

How Super Eagles players were rated on FIFA 23

FIFA 23: Ndidi and Osimhen lead list of highest-rated Super Eagles stars

Calvin Bassey is fast becoming an elite defender
COMMENT

Calvin Bassey’s performance against Liverpool was the birthing of an elite defender

Can Jurgen Klopp's Reds get back to winning ways against the in-form Ajax?
UCL

Klopp demands reaction against Bassey's Ajax after 'worst' game vs Napoli

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his winner against Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Robinson warns Leeds United will suffer for rejecting Super Eagles forward