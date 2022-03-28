Super Eagles might be forced into changes due to injury scares

The Super Eagles will be forced to make major changes to their squad for the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match against the Black Stars of Ghana.This update comes after two of the players who started the first leg of the tie, are out with injuries sustained in the match.
Augustine Eguavoen may be forced into making two changes to the team he put out to face Ghana in the first leg of their 2022 World Cup playoff last week.
Lorient midfielder Innocent Bonke who was given the difficult task of filling the shoes of Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi picked up a suspected injury. Despite OwnGoalNigeria reporting that the injury is likely to keep the midfielder out for up to three weeks, Bonke trained with the squad on Monday.
It is hard to tell if Eguavoen will risk the Lorient man, or go for one of his other alternatives.
As Eguavoen's men struggled to create chances in Kumasi, news that Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze, could likely miss the second leg in Abuja has not been welcomed with a positive attitude by fans.
Chukwueze was substituted in the second half after suffering a suspected muscle injury last Friday. When the Villareal man missed the first post-match training session, Augustine Eguavoen played down fears, saying he was being rested after his contribution in the first leg.
Augustine Eguavoen will not be disheartened with these potential absentees, as he has a number of capable replacements to choose from.
Oghenekaro Etebo came off the bench in the first leg, to add much needed 'bite' to the middle of the park, while Brentford's Frank Onyeka put in a decent performance, even providing one of the highlights of the match. Either man could take Bonke's place alongside Rangers man Joe Aribo.
Although neither forward stood out in Kumasi, Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis and new Super Eagles debutant Ademola Lookman could step into Chukwueze's space on the wing.
The Super Eagles take on the Black Stars at the 60,000 MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja in the second leg scheduled for Tuesday, March 29 at 5 PM Nigerian time.
