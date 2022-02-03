Super Eagles: Kelechi Nwakali facing disciplinary issues at Huesca

Niyi Iyanda
Super Eagles midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali is facing disciplinary action from his Spanish club, Huesca.

Kelechi Nwakali
Kelechi Nwakali

Kelechi Nwakali has fallen out with the hierarchy at Huesca. This is a result of Nwakali failing to return to the club nine days after Nigeria crashed out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Nwakali was handed his AFCON debut and he made three appearances as the Super Eagles navigated their way to a second-round knockout.

He was an unused substitute as Nigeria lost 1-0 to Tunisia in the Round of 16 and exited the tournament on January 23.

Nigeria laboured against Tunisia and had no answers on the night (Photo by Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)
Nigeria laboured against Tunisia and had no answers on the night (Photo by Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)

Reports emerging from Spain claim the 23-year-old midfielder is yet to return to the club, and Huesca are ready to discipline him upon his arrival.

“The Huesca footballer is nine days late and is the only Nigerian player who has not returned to his team,” a Spanish website wrote.

The publication also added that Huesca are fed up with his indiscipline as this is not his first offence. The La Liga 2 club were close to offloading the Super Eagles midfielder to Burgos on the transfer deadline day before the deal collapsed.

According to the report, the 23-year-old midfielder and his representatives are also tired and are actively looking for a way out for the player.

Kelechi Nwakali (L) with his namesake, Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Nwakali (L) with his namesake, Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho

Nwakali is highly rated by Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen, however, the tactician is a staunch disciplinarian.

With Nwakali's apparent insubordination, he is likely jeopardizing his place in the Super Eagles squad to face Ghana on March 23.

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

Austin Eguavoen