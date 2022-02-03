Super Eagles: Kelechi Nwakali facing disciplinary issues at Huesca

Nwakali was handed his AFCON debut and he made three appearances as the Super Eagles navigated their way to a second-round knockout.

He was an unused substitute as Nigeria lost 1-0 to Tunisia in the Round of 16 and exited the tournament on January 23.

Pulse Nigeria

Reports emerging from Spain claim the 23-year-old midfielder is yet to return to the club, and Huesca are ready to discipline him upon his arrival.

“The Huesca footballer is nine days late and is the only Nigerian player who has not returned to his team,” a Spanish website wrote.

The publication also added that Huesca are fed up with his indiscipline as this is not his first offence. The La Liga 2 club were close to offloading the Super Eagles midfielder to Burgos on the transfer deadline day before the deal collapsed.

According to the report, the 23-year-old midfielder and his representatives are also tired and are actively looking for a way out for the player.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Nwakali is highly rated by Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen, however, the tactician is a staunch disciplinarian.