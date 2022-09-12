TRANSFERS

Super Eagles midfielder Peter Etebo set to complete move to Greek club Aris

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Nigerian international will soon say goodbye to the English Championship as he nears a move to Greece.

Super Eagles and Stoke City midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is closing in on a move to the Greek Super League.

Etebo is expected to put pen to paper with Super League club Aris Thessaloniki, according to Pressaris.

The Greece-based outlet said that the Super Eagles midfield powerhouse will land in Thessaloniki in the coming days to complete the move to the club.

Aris and Stoke have found it in everything, as of course with the footballer and Etembo is expected to arrive in Thessaloniki in the next few days.

The move to Aris, which has been delayed as a result of visa-related issues following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, is still subject to Etebo passing his medical tests.

The 26-year-old joined the English club in the summer of 2018 and signed a five-year contract.

That contract expires next summer but the Nigerian has struggled for game time with Potters since he returned from a five-month injury layoff.

While Stoke City has undergone a managerial change, Etebo's mind appears to be elsewhere with Aris now favourites to land the Super Eagles star.

Etebo has not featured for Stoke City since October 2019, a cameo appearance off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday in the English Championship.

He was on loan at Watford for 2021/2022 before the Hornets were relegated from the Premier League.

