Aribo stars, Bassey and Balogun feature as Rangers cruise into Europa League Semifinals

Rangers came into the home leg of their contest trailing the visiting side, and it was clear that Giovanni van Bronckhorst gave his men clear instructions. Two minutes after the first, Rangers got their second on the night. Borna Barisic played a good cross into the path of Kemar Roofe, who headed home a powerful header from close range.

The celebrations stopped when VAR ruled the goal out for a handball in its buildup.

Roofe came close again in the 30th minute when he made space for himself following a corner kick, but his effort came crashing off the crossbar.

With the first half coming to an end, Rangers were handed a boost when Braga was reduced to 10 men. Brazilian defender Tormena made a reckless challenge in the box, and his poor decision led to a penalty and a straight red card.

Tavernier stepped up and confidently put the Scottish side in the lead for the first time in the tie.

Roofe once again found himself on the end of a decent chance. In the 60th minute, the striker controlled a good pass into the box before unleashing a powerful shot that was saved by the Braga goalkeeper.

Ten minutes later, Roofe believed that his hard luck was finally behind him when he finally scored against Matheus in the Braga goal. He was again denied by the referee, this time for offside.

Despite being on the back foot for most of the game, Braga finally got a goal in the match. David Carmo was on the end of a whipped corner, and he halved the deficit on the night and levelled the tie on aggregate.

With extra time approaching, Van Bronckhorst replaced the more attack-minded Barisic with Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun.

The script didn't change much in added time Rangers looked more likely to score while 10-man Braga tried to force the game into penalties.

Aribo picked up his second assist of the game when he squared the ball to Kemar Roofe, who tapped the ball in from close range.

Braga's troubles worsened when Iuri Medeiros received two yellow cards quickly, reducing the team to nine men. Rangers saw out the match comfortably and recorded a 3-2 win on aggregate.