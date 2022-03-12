'We have to assess Aribo' - Rangers manager reveals injury concern ahead of quarterfinal

Rangers secured an emphatic 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 encounters at the Ibrox on Thursday night.

IMAGO / PA Images

Aribo was replaced in the 75th minute by Fashion Sakala during Thursday's match, but there was little to suggest he had picked up an injury.

Following that dominant win, Van Bronckhorst now faces doubts over the fitness of both Aribo and former Sheffield United player John Lundstram.

"Physically it was a tough match we have a couple of concerns with Lundstram's ankle, and we also have to assess Aribo before Sunday." Van Bronckhorst revealed this while speaking to the press on Friday.

IMAGO / PA Images

Despite the likely misses, the former Barcelona defender remains confident in his team's chances to reach the next round of the competition.

"We will have a strong line-up as we want to be in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

"With the character in our team and our tactical awareness, you always have a high chance to win games," Van Bronckhorst said.