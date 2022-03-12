SUPER EAGLES

'We have to assess Aribo' - Rangers manager reveals injury concern ahead of quarterfinal

Niyi Iyanda
Super Eagles playmaker Joe Aribo could likely miss out on his club's Scottish cup quarter-final against Dundee United on Sunday.

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo is a likely to miss Rangers Scottish Cup tie against Dundee United
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has revealed that Joe Aribo may miss Rangers' Cup tie on Sunday. According to Van Bronckhorst, the midfielder is recovering from a knock he picked up midweek in the UEFA Conference League.

Rangers secured an emphatic 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 encounters at the Ibrox on Thursday night.

Super eagles defender Leon Balogun celebrates with Joe Aribo after scoring his side's third goal on Thursday
Aribo was replaced in the 75th minute by Fashion Sakala during Thursday's match, but there was little to suggest he had picked up an injury.

Following that dominant win, Van Bronckhorst now faces doubts over the fitness of both Aribo and former Sheffield United player John Lundstram.

"Physically it was a tough match we have a couple of concerns with Lundstram's ankle, and we also have to assess Aribo before Sunday." Van Bronckhorst revealed this while speaking to the press on Friday.

Van Bronckhorst remains confident despite his new injury concerns
Despite the likely misses, the former Barcelona defender remains confident in his team's chances to reach the next round of the competition.

"We will have a strong line-up as we want to be in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

"With the character in our team and our tactical awareness, you always have a high chance to win games," Van Bronckhorst said.

Aribo would be a huge loss for the Gers if he sits out as the midfielder has contributed seven goals and eight assists across all competitions this season.

Niyi Iyanda

