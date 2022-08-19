SUPER EAGLES

Alhassan Yusuf talks about life at Antwerp, praised by ex-Tottenham star

The PulseSports30 number 19 ranked star has started the season strongly for the modest Belgian club Royal Antwerp.

Alhassan Yusuf is valued at 2.2 million Euros
Super Eagles midfielder Alhassan Yusuf is enjoying his start to the 2022/2023 season at Belgian club Royal Antwerp.

Yusuf has put up impressive performances early on in the season for the Royals in the Belgian first division and Europe.

Alhassan Yusuf is PulseSPORTS30 #19
He has been a constant feature, making four appearances in the Jupiler and has played a key role as Antwerp reached the playoff round in the Europa Conference League.

While he is yet to score a goal for the club, the 22-year-old has picked up an assist and completed 89% of his passes this season for the Royals.

Nigerian youngsters who could break into the Super Eagles squad this season

Nigerian Players’ Review: Iwobi, Aribo, Alhassan, Olusegun, Awoniyi

Outstanding Alhassan Yusuf assists Royal Antwerp to a 4-2 win against OH Leuven

The talented youngster has featured in six matches in the last 20 days and says he is in great shape as per Walfoot.

Alhassan Yusuf celebrates with Radja Nainggolan
Speaking on his season so far, Yusuf says he is enjoying a good relationship with his midfield partners and coach.

"I'm in great shape and the midfield is working very well at the moment," he stated. "The relationship with (Radja) Nainggolan and (Pieter) Gerkens is good."

Describe as very strong in recovery, simple and effective in possession, the Nigerian midfielder has been praised by his teammate, Toby Alderweireld.

Former Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld.
The former Premier League defender with Tottenham Hotspur had nothing but praises for Yusuf who he says has done a fantastic job so far.

"Alhassan reads the game well and keeps running," he added. "He does a fantastic job, especially with the right coaching and tactical guidelines. He started the season very well."

Alhassan Yusuf starred for Royal Antwerp against Leuven
Yusuf completed 49 of 54 attempted passes in his last game in the Jupiler against OH Leuven with a 91% success rate. He also completed three out of five long balls.

The mercurial midfielder had a 100% dribble, tackle and cross success rate in what was a complete performance crowned with an assist.

