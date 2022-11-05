Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi wants to emulate two Manchester City stars

Iwobi has been in exceptional form for Everton this season, with five assists and one goal in 13 Premier League games. The Nigerian international has been the shining light in Frank Lampard's team, taking a more prominent role.

However, despite his impressive form this season, Iwobi wants more. The Super Eagles star says he aims to reach the level of De Bruyne and Silva.

De Bruyne has been one of the world's best players since he arrived at Manchester City in 2015. The Belgian international has been arguably the best player under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

This season, he leads the assists charts with nine and an additional three goals in 12 league games. Silva has also been a key player for City since he arrived at the club.

The Portuguese international has also been great for Manchester City this season, with five assists and two goals to his name.

Having watched both players consistently perform at a high level for City, Iwobi wants to emulate the two players.

"I look at players like Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva and what they do for Manchester City," Iwobi told Inews.

"That is what I would like to contribute. I don't just want an assist or goal every five or ten games.

I always want to get on the ball and feel I can influence games. I don't have to keep it simple," Iwobi added.