Official: Super Eagles midfielder Agu completes free transfer to Japan

The 29-year-old flying to the Asian country from his base will sign the formal contract once he lands in Japan. Shonan announced the deal on Thursday.

Speaking following the announcement, the midfielder revealed he was happy to join the club.

"I am delighted to have signed with this wonderful club. My biggest aim is to help the team reach their goals for the season," he said.

"I promise to do my best. I am looking forward to meeting all the wonderful fans."

The 29-year-old will be playing on a third continent in his career after leaving Nigerian grassroots team Megapp for the youth academy of Porto in 2011.

After promotion to the first team, Agu featured in just two matches for Porto before being shipped off on loan to Club Brugge.

He spent the next couple of years on more loans to Vitoria Setubal, and Turkish side Bursaspor before leaving for Vitoria Guimaraes on a free transfer in the summer of 2019. In January of 2022, Agu left Guimaraes for Fuenlabrada.