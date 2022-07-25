Cyriel Dessers: I dream of Serie A

The 27-year-old scored on the opening day of the 2022/23 Belgian Jupiler League for club Genk against reigning champions Club Brugge. His goal was, however, insufficient as the Smurfs lost 3-2 on the day, and in the aftermath, Dessers told Het Laatste Nieuws he is still optimistic about the prospect of a transfer away this summer.

“No agreements have been made with Genk,” he revealed. “We will see what comes next. There is some interest. It is all starting to move. I am just as curious as you are about what Genk will say.”

Dessers spent last season on loan in the Dutch Eredivisie. The poacher was the star of Feyenoord’s run to the final of the inaugural Europa Conference League last term, finishing as the competition’s leading scorer with 10 goals.

However, the Dutch club were unable to meet his salary demands in order to make the loan permanent, and he returned to Genk in time to start on the opening day of the new season.

He, however, remains hopeful of a move away from the Cegeka Arena.

“I do not know whether Feyenoord is still an option. You will have to ask them. Cremonese [who have been linked to the player] is not a big club? But Serie A is a top competition and I dream of that. It all remains to be seen.”

With Paul Onuachu out injured, Dessers led the line and gave a good account despite the uncertainty surrounding his future. He equalised with an incisive near-post finish in the first half, and arguably could have scored more.

“I think everyone has been able to today see that I give everything for Genk and that I can make it difficult for Onuachu.”