Jose Peseiro optimistic after decent start to managerial tenure

The former Braga manager took charge of his first pair of official games- qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Any fear from the poor results in the friendly matches quickly vanished as it soon became clear that the players were in high spirits and in good form.

The Super Eagles strolled to a 3-1 win against Sierra Leone before dismantling Sao Tome & Principe 10-0, the biggest win in the nation’s history.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Portuguese tactician took to his Twitter handle to reflect on his time in charge of the Super Eagles.

His tweet read: “We achieved our goal of points won, grew as a group and conquered a historical record, always based on fundamental values: team spirit and mutual help.

We made the Nigerian nation proud. We are focused on improving our work to achieve our goals.”

Building Blocks

With his team selection paying dividends and hopes high amongst fans, analysts and punters, Peseiro could not have wished for a better start to his Super Eagles managerial career.