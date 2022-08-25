Nigeria maintains position on FIFA ranking as Senegal, Morocco loses points

Following a period of inactivity in international football, Brazil maintained their sport as the World's number one team, with Nigeria, maintaining their 31st position.

The last 2022 rankings for the men's national teams were done in June.

FIFA

Fourth in Africa

In maintaining their place as the 31st best team in the World, the Super Eagles remained as Africa's fourth best nation.

Senegal remained the highest-ranked African team at 18th in the world, despite losing 8.86 points.

Morocco, however, dropped from 22nd in the World to 23rd but remained second in Africa, with Tunisia (30th), the other African country ranked higher than Nigeria.

Cameroon completed the top five teams for the African continent, coming in at 38th and behind Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

The top ten ranked teams in the World, also remained unchanged with Belgium coming in at number 2, and Argentina, France, England, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark completing the top-ranked teams.

A busy September to shake things up

Next month, the Super Eagles will take on Algeria, who are 41st in the world and seventh in Africa in a scheduled friendly.