The Super Eagles of Nigeria have remained in 31st place and unmoved from their position in the latest FIFA men's ranking released today, August 25, 2022.
Nigeria maintains position on FIFA ranking as Senegal, Morocco loses points
Next month, the Super Eagles will take on Algeria, who are 41st in the world and seventh in Africa in a scheduled friendly.
Following a period of inactivity in international football, Brazil maintained their sport as the World's number one team, with Nigeria, maintaining their 31st position.
The last 2022 rankings for the men's national teams were done in June.
Fourth in Africa
In maintaining their place as the 31st best team in the World, the Super Eagles remained as Africa's fourth best nation.
Senegal remained the highest-ranked African team at 18th in the world, despite losing 8.86 points.
Morocco, however, dropped from 22nd in the World to 23rd but remained second in Africa, with Tunisia (30th), the other African country ranked higher than Nigeria.
Cameroon completed the top five teams for the African continent, coming in at 38th and behind Nigeria.
The top ten ranked teams in the World, also remained unchanged with Belgium coming in at number 2, and Argentina, France, England, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark completing the top-ranked teams.
A busy September to shake things up
With lots of international football expected to hold in the tail end of September, as part of preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, August 2022 rankings will be expected to be greatly altered.