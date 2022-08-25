SUPER EAGLES

Nigeria maintains position on FIFA ranking as Senegal, Morocco loses points

Jidechi Chidiezie
Next month, the Super Eagles will take on Algeria, who are 41st in the world and seventh in Africa in a scheduled friendly.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have remained in 31st place and unmoved from their position in the latest FIFA men's ranking released today, August 25, 2022.

Following a period of inactivity in international football, Brazil maintained their sport as the World's number one team, with Nigeria, maintaining their 31st position.

The last 2022 rankings for the men's national teams were done in June.

Africa's top 5, FIFA ranking for August 2022
Africa's top 5, FIFA ranking for August 2022 FIFA

In maintaining their place as the 31st best team in the World, the Super Eagles remained as Africa's fourth best nation.

Senegal remained the highest-ranked African team at 18th in the world, despite losing 8.86 points.

Morocco, however, dropped from 22nd in the World to 23rd but remained second in Africa, with Tunisia (30th), the other African country ranked higher than Nigeria.

Cameroon completed the top five teams for the African continent, coming in at 38th and behind Nigeria.

Super Eagles
Super Eagles Pulse Nigeria

The top ten ranked teams in the World, also remained unchanged with Belgium coming in at number 2, and Argentina, France, England, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark completing the top-ranked teams.

With lots of international football expected to hold in the tail end of September, as part of preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, August 2022 rankings will be expected to be greatly altered.

Topics:
Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

