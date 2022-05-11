Mbaoma is the second-highest goalscorer in the NPFL, only two goals behind fellow potential Super Eagles debutant Ishaq Rafiu Kayode, who has played two more games than he has.
Finidi George praises NPFL striker who could debut against Mexico
With 12 goals in 23 NPFL matches, Victor Mbaoma is having a good season for CAF Champions League hopefuls Enyimba. His good form has earned him a call up to the Super Eagles squad set to face Mexico and Ecuador later this month.
Predatory Striker
Mbaoma has drawn the attention and admiration of many including his head coach, former Super Eagles winger Finidi George. The Enyimba coach commended Mbaoma for his work rate and commitment, stating that his positional awareness has been good.
“He’s been dedicated, he’s been working hard in training and he’s always been at the right place at the right time. So he would have scored earlier (against Akwa United) but he missed one or two. But that opportunity came and he scored," George said to the official Enyimba website.
The 1994 AFCON winner revealed that he is pleased with the striker's goalscoring exploits and hopes it continues as the rest of the team would want him to still do more.
“We are happy for him. He should keep working hard and make sure he keeps scoring goals. As you can see, he has scored without a penalty so he’s been very active scoring goals for us, we are happy he is doing that and we want him to do more.” George said.
What's left for Enyimba?
With just one point separating Enyimba from the continental football places, George and his charges could still fight their way up the NPFL table. With Mbaoma's goals, the historic club should have no problems securing continental qualification.
The People's Elephants host Lobi stars in their next league match on May 15 in Aba.
