Super Eagles land international friendly with another World Cup-bound team

The Ibrahim Gusau-led NFF announced this in a post on the Super Eagles' Twitter page on Thursday.

The game, scheduled to take place on Thursday, 10th November at Costa Rica's National Stadium in San Jose, will serve as one of the North American nation's preparatory games before heading to Qatar, for the World Cup.

Seven days later, the Super Eagles will travel to Lisbon to play another 2022 FIFA World Cup-bound team Portugal.

Super Eagles' form

The November 10th encounter will be the first time that Nigeria and Los Ticos will face each other at the men’s senior national team level.

The Super Eagles most recently, recorded their third loss under Jose Peseiro when they were beaten 2-1 by Algeria in a friendly match last month.

Pulse Nigeria

Before the Algeria defeat, Nigeria was on a run of two wins following two AFCON qualifying victories over Sierra Leone (2-1) and Sao Tome and Principe (10-0).

The Costa Rica friendly will be the sixth official game for Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro.

Costa Rica's World Cup group

In contrast to the Super Eagles who failed to make it to Qatar, Los Ticos are in Group E of the World Cup alongside four-time winners Germany, 2010 champions Spain and 2002 co-hosts Japan.

FIFA

The November 10 friendly will serve as preparation ahead of their first group game against Spain at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 23.