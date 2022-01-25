Deflated Super Eagles land in Abuja, promise to be back after AFCON2021 disappointment

Izuchukwu Akawor
Ousted from the Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Eagles have landed in Nigeria

Nigeria had no answers on Sunday night against Tunisia (Photo by Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)
Nigeria's Super Eagles are back home in Nigeria following the disastrous defeat to Tunisia in the Round of 16 at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021, in Cameroon.

Super Eagles coaching staff consoling Ola Aina
Super Eagles coaching staff consoling Ola Aina IMAGO / Shengolpixs

The Carthage Eagles soared above their Nigerian counterparts, the Super Eagles, who finished the game with ten men after Alex Iwobi was sent off six minutes after coming on, to book a quarterfinal spot courtesy of a narrow 1-0 win in their last 16 clash on Sunday.

Youssef Msakni's stunning goal from outside the box two minutes into the second half proved to be the decisive winner as Tunisia, who were depleted by COVID-19 and were without as many as 12 players and their manager, advanced to the last 8 where they will face Burkina Faso.

twitter.com

Following that defeat, the Super Eagles have since returned to the country after they flew into Abuja, the nation's capital, via a charted Air Peace in the early hours of Tuesday.

Nigeria has promised to be back and will switch focus to the World Cup playoffs in March when they take on fellow AFCON 2021 disappointment and neighbours, Ghana's Black Stars for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Qatar.

"The return! We will surely be back at the AFCON. For now, we restrategize and focus on the 2022 World Cup Play-Offs."

Nigeria's Super Eagles were the only team to make it out of the group stages of the AFCON2021 with a hundred per cent record, with interim manager, Augustine Eguavoen named as coach of the group stage.

Deflated Super Eagles land in Abuja, promise to be back after AFCON2021 disappointment

