Deflated Super Eagles land in Abuja, promise to be back after AFCON2021 disappointment

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

The Carthage Eagles soared above their Nigerian counterparts, the Super Eagles, who finished the game with ten men after Alex Iwobi was sent off six minutes after coming on, to book a quarterfinal spot courtesy of a narrow 1-0 win in their last 16 clash on Sunday.

Youssef Msakni's stunning goal from outside the box two minutes into the second half proved to be the decisive winner as Tunisia, who were depleted by COVID-19 and were without as many as 12 players and their manager, advanced to the last 8 where they will face Burkina Faso.

Following that defeat, the Super Eagles have since returned to the country after they flew into Abuja, the nation's capital, via a charted Air Peace in the early hours of Tuesday.

Nigeria has promised to be back and will switch focus to the World Cup playoffs in March when they take on fellow AFCON 2021 disappointment and neighbours, Ghana's Black Stars for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Qatar.

"The return! We will surely be back at the AFCON. For now, we restrategize and focus on the 2022 World Cup Play-Offs."