Super Eagles defender leads first official assignment as a captain [Photos]

Omeruo led his teammates as Leganes presented to the fans the men's and women's teams for the 2022/2023 season.

The Nigerian centre-back was named as the new leader of the club ahead of the new Segunda season which kicks off the weekend as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Following the departure of the likes of Bustinza, Eraso, Tarin and Recio, Omeruo became the oldest player at Leganes and was subsequently named skipper as per club traditions.

He will, however, be joined in this role by four other teammates as the custodians of the Leganes seven-star armband.

Omeruo begins his reigns as club captain with first official outing

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old has already begun work as the club captain after leading his teammates out during the Plaza Major of Leganes presentation and the XLII Trophee Villa de Leganés against Villarreal.

Leganés officially presented its men's and women's first teams before the start of their respective campaigns.

The ceremony had not taken place since 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic with the presentation event being held at the Plaza Mayor on Wednesday night.

Nigeria's Omeruo was actively involved in what was a colourful outing as the club shared special moments with their fans.

Before the event, Omeruo and his teammates took to the pitch in a head-to-head battle between the Cucumbers and Villarreal B in the XLII Trophee Villa de Leganés.

But the home side fell 1-2 to their La Liga 2 counterparts who went away with the golden cucumber title.

Here are the pictures from the two events courtesy of Leganes via their official Twitter account.

