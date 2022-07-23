Super Eagles' Iheanacho shines, Ndidi returns from injury in Leicester City friendly

Damola Ogungbe
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi both turned out for Leicester City as The Foxes romped to a 3-1 pre-season victory over Derby County

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi had productive afternoons as Leicester City defeated Derby County in pre-season
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi had productive afternoons as Leicester City defeated Derby County in pre-season

Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi had their day in the sun as they both notched up important performances for Leicester City in pre-season.

The Foxes played English League One side Derby County on Saturday afternoon in their latest pre-season friendly match, picking up a 3-1 victory over The Rams at Pride Park, home of Derby County.

Iheanacho grabbed a goal while Ndidi returned from injury to play 62 minutes as the Brendan Rodgers-led side ramped up their preparation for the forthcoming 2022/23 season.

After suffering an injury scare earlier in pre-season, Ndidi made a swift return to the Leicester City starting XI, pairing with Belgian international Youri Tielemans in the centre of The Foxes' midfield.

Having missed the final six weeks of the 2021/22 season due to injury, Ndidi is hoping to be injury-free and match fit ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season.

The Nigerian international played 62 minutes of the pre-season friendly against Derby County before he was withdrawn for Senegalese midfielder Nampalys Mendy.

Super Eagles striker Iheanacho also had a great game against Derby County, opening the scoring for Leicester City at Pride Park in the 55th minute.

After labouring to no avail in the first half, the Leicester City coaching crew kept their confidence in the Nigerian international and he duly repaid their faith with a well-taken goal 10 minutes after the restart.

Iheanacho played 30 more minutes of the second half before he was replaced by Callum Wright in the 85th minute with the scores now at 3-1.

Kelechi Iheanacho tries to chip the goalkeeper.
Kelechi Iheanacho tries to chip the goalkeeper. Pulse Nigeria

Zambian hotshot Patson Daka also got on the scoresheet in the 79th minute to restore Leicester City's lead after Tom Barkhuizen had equalised for Derby County in the 65th minute.

Wright made sure of the result for the 2021 FA Cup winners with an 85th-minute goal to make it 3-1 in favour of Leicester City.

The Foxes will play Spanish La Liga side Sevilla on Sunday, July 31 in their final pre-season match before they host Brentford on Sunday, August 7 in their opening 2022/23 Premier League fixture.

