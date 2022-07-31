Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins was the star of the match on Saturday as Cardiff City saw off Norwich City in the English Championship.
Jamilu Collins gives 5-star debut performance to help 10-man Cardiff City beat Norwich City
The Nigerian left-back was playing his first league match in England's second division after completing a free transfer from German Bundesliga 2 side, Paderborn.
Jamilu Collins was rewarded with the Man of the Match award for his heroic defending contributions after Romaine Sawyers' 49th-minute goal gave Cardiff City the lead and the win.
The 27-year-old Super Eagles defender was selected in Cardiff City's starting XI as he formed a back-four partnership with Cedric Kipre, Perry Ng, and Mahlon Romeo.
Collins was unfazed despite making his Championship debut in front of over 30,000 home fans at the Cardiff City Stadium.
