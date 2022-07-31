SUPER EAGLES

Jamilu Collins gives 5-star debut performance to help 10-man Cardiff City beat Norwich City

Damola Ogungbe
Jamilu Collins won the Man of the Match Award on his league debut for Cardiff City after an impressive defensive performance

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins was the star of the match on Saturday as Cardiff City saw off Norwich City in the English Championship.

The Nigerian left-back was playing his first league match in England's second division after completing a free transfer from German Bundesliga 2 side, Paderborn.

Jamilu Collins was rewarded with the Man of the Match award for his heroic defending contributions after Romaine Sawyers' 49th-minute goal gave Cardiff City the lead and the win.

The 27-year-old Super Eagles defender was selected in Cardiff City's starting XI as he formed a back-four partnership with Cedric Kipre, Perry Ng, and Mahlon Romeo.

Collins was unfazed despite making his Championship debut in front of over 30,000 home fans at the Cardiff City Stadium.

