Jamilu Collins gives 5-star debut performance to help 10-man Cardiff City beat Norwich City

The Nigerian left-back was playing his first league match in England's second division after completing a free transfer from German Bundesliga 2 side, Paderborn.

Jamilu Collins was rewarded with the Man of the Match award for his heroic defending contributions after Romaine Sawyers' 49th-minute goal gave Cardiff City the lead and the win.

Jamilu Collins makes Cardiff City Championship debut

The 27-year-old Super Eagles defender was selected in Cardiff City's starting XI as he formed a back-four partnership with Cedric Kipre, Perry Ng, and Mahlon Romeo.

