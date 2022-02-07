BREAKING: Eguavoen retains role as Super Eagles coach, gets Amuneke as assistant

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation has retained Augustine Eguavoen as the interim manager of the Super Eagles.

Augustine Eguavoen (L) during Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan in Garoua
Augustine Eguavoen (L) during Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan in Garoua

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced that Augustine Eguavoen will remain in his role as Interim Technical Adviser. The federation also announced the appointment of Emmanuel Amuneke as immediate assistant to Eguavoen.

Recommended articles

This announcement comes as a surprise as Portuguese manager Jose Peseiro was expected to take over from Eguavoen after the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Jose Peseiro had agreed to replace Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles coach
Jose Peseiro had agreed to replace Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles coach Pulse Nigeria

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi shed some light on the surprise U-turn.

"In view of the positive performance of the Super Eagles at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations which has given hope to Nigerians and boosted our confidence in the present coaching crew to qualify us for the World Cup in Qatar." Dr Sanusi said.

The Super Eagles were the most exciting side to watch in the group stage of the AFCON
The Super Eagles were the most exciting side to watch in the group stage of the AFCON Pulse Nigeria

"We have decided to accept the recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee to retain the Eguavoen-led coaching crew and strengthen it with the addition of Emmanuel Amuneke.”

Eguavoen will be retaining all members of his AFCON coaching crew, with Amuneke being the only addition.

NEW SUPER EAGLES COACHING CREW

Augustine Eguavoen – Technical Director/Technical Adviser (interim)

Emmanuel Amuneke – Chief Coach/1st Assistant

Salisu Yusuf – 2nd Assistant/Chief Coach, CHAN

Joseph Yobo – 3rd Assistant

Aloysius Agu – Goalkeepers’ Trainer

The first test for Eguavoen and his team is to successfully guide the Super Eagles through the World Cup playoffs in March.

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

Recommended articles

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

New Ghana boss plans new faces for Super Eagles clash

Chris Hughton is expected to take vacant Black Stars job

Super Eagles: Moses Simon reveals how deadline day Premier League move failed

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon had his move to Premier League side Leeds United blocked by Nantes

Super Eagles: CAF rejects Ghana's bid to change World Cup play-off match

Old foes will renew their rivalry on March 23

Super Eagles: Kelechi Nwakali facing disciplinary issues at Huesca

Kelechi Nwakali