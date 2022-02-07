BREAKING: Eguavoen retains role as Super Eagles coach, gets Amuneke as assistant

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced that Augustine Eguavoen will remain in his role as Interim Technical Adviser. The federation also announced the appointment of Emmanuel Amuneke as immediate assistant to Eguavoen.
This announcement comes as a surprise as Portuguese manager Jose Peseiro was expected to take over from Eguavoen after the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi shed some light on the surprise U-turn.
"In view of the positive performance of the Super Eagles at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations which has given hope to Nigerians and boosted our confidence in the present coaching crew to qualify us for the World Cup in Qatar." Dr Sanusi said.
"We have decided to accept the recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee to retain the Eguavoen-led coaching crew and strengthen it with the addition of Emmanuel Amuneke.”
Eguavoen will be retaining all members of his AFCON coaching crew, with Amuneke being the only addition.
NEW SUPER EAGLES COACHING CREW
Augustine Eguavoen – Technical Director/Technical Adviser (interim)
Emmanuel Amuneke – Chief Coach/1st Assistant
Salisu Yusuf – 2nd Assistant/Chief Coach, CHAN
Joseph Yobo – 3rd Assistant
Aloysius Agu – Goalkeepers’ Trainer
The first test for Eguavoen and his team is to successfully guide the Super Eagles through the World Cup playoffs in March.