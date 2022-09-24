VIDEO: Players engage in intense training ahead of Tuesday cracker with Algeria

The friendly, scheduled to take place at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran on Tuesday, September 27 will be part of preparations to get the team in shape for the continuation of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers next year.

Video of Saturday's intensive training

Iwobi, Dessers score in test match with Algeria's B team

Ahead of Tuesday's FIFA-recognised encounter, the Super Eagles on Friday played out a 2-2 draw with Algeria's team B.

The game was against a selected home-based Algerian squad as the country prepares for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) which they host early in January 2023.

Having gone down early in the test match, second-half goals from Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi and Cremonense forward Cyriel Dessers helped the Super Eagles bounce back to earn a 2-2 draw.

Nigeria to get a second shot at 2019 revenge

Tuesday's meeting in Oran will be the 22nd official clash between both nations since the first match was played in 1973.

It will also be the second time the Super Eagles will play Algeria in a friendly since the infamous AFCON 2019 semi-final defeat that ended 2-1 in favour of the Fennec Foxes.

So far, the Super Eagles have recorded nine wins, like with Algeria, with the other three meetings ending in draws.

The Super Eagles come into this game on the back of their magnificent 10-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in the last international window.