VIDEO: Players engage in intense training ahead of Tuesday cracker with Algeria

Jidechi Chidiezie
Super Eagles

Nigeria's senior men's football national team have stepped up their preparations for their high-anticipated friendly with 2019 African champions Algeria.

The friendly, scheduled to take place at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran on Tuesday, September 27 will be part of preparations to get the team in shape for the continuation of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers next year.

Ahead of Tuesday's FIFA-recognised encounter, the Super Eagles on Friday played out a 2-2 draw with Algeria's team B.

The game was against a selected home-based Algerian squad as the country prepares for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) which they host early in January 2023.

Having gone down early in the test match, second-half goals from Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi and Cremonense forward Cyriel Dessers helped the Super Eagles bounce back to earn a 2-2 draw.

Tuesday's meeting in Oran will be the 22nd official clash between both nations since the first match was played in 1973.

Super Eagles in training ahead of Algeria friendly
Super Eagles in training ahead of Algeria friendly Pulse Nigeria

It will also be the second time the Super Eagles will play Algeria in a friendly since the infamous AFCON 2019 semi-final defeat that ended 2-1 in favour of the Fennec Foxes.

So far, the Super Eagles have recorded nine wins, like with Algeria, with the other three meetings ending in draws.

The Super Eagles come into this game on the back of their magnificent 10-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in the last international window.

For Nigeria's head coach Jose Peseiro, it will be his fifth official game as Nigeria tackle the Desert Foxes at the newly-built Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran.

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

