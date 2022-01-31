New Ghana boss plans new faces for Super Eagles clash

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Incoming Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is looking for additional fore power ahead of the World Cup qualifier.

Chris Hughton is expected to take vacant Black Stars job
Chris Hughton is expected to take vacant Black Stars job

Ghana is currently without a coach after parting ways with Milovan Rajevac barely six months after taking charge of his second spell.

‘We don’t have a team like 2010 and we don’t have Asamoah Gyan’ – Milovan Rajevac
‘We don’t have a team like 2010 and we don’t have Asamoah Gyan’ – Milovan Rajevac Pulse Ghana

It is believed that Hughton who has managed and played in the Premier League a strong appeal to get Ghanaian players in the diaspora. Youngsters like Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah amongst others are reportedly open to playing for Ghana.

Hughton has already been spotted taking to representatives of Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chris Hughton spotted with Hudson-Odoi’s father
Chris Hughton spotted with Hudson-Odoi’s father Twitter

It is believed that he was talking to Hudson-Odoi's father to try and get his son to play for Ghana. The Chelsea academy graduate has been in Ghana twice in the last year, arriving in the summer for holidays before his latest return a week ago.

Injuries have affected his first-team appearances at Chelsea and forced him to miss out in Gareth Southgate's team.

He has twice rejected an England U21 call up since his last Three Lions call-up.

Hudson-Odoi has struggled to nail down a place with the Three Lions
Hudson-Odoi has struggled to nail down a place with the Three Lions Pulse Ghana

GHANAsoccernet.com reports that there are plans in place to meet and discuss with the family of Tariq Lamptey a possible switch.

While they wait for news on Lamptey, Southampton defender Mohamed Salisu is ready to return to the Black Stars.

Mohammed Salisu has agreed to play in Ghana vs Nigeria play-off, says Uncle
Mohammed Salisu has agreed to play in Ghana vs Nigeria play-off, says Uncle Pulse Ghana

Ghana crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in the group stages with their defence was a major culprit in their horrid journey.

The defender has now made himself available for the highly contested World Cup qualifiers billed to hold in March.

Salisu has been impervious at the back for Southampton, the Ghanian defender leads the league in interceptions made.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

Recommended articles

Everton appoint Lampard to save Premier League status

Everton appoint Lampard to save Premier League status

Top 10 highest-paid female athletes in the world

Top 10 highest-paid female athletes in the world

New Ghana boss plans new faces for Super Eagles clash

New Ghana boss plans new faces for Super Eagles clash

Ronaldo, Rashford, and other Man United stars unfollow Greenwood on social media after allegations

Ronaldo, Rashford, and other Man United stars unfollow Greenwood on social media after allegations

Akinkunmi Amoo: Hammarby 'satisfied' with the biggest sale in the club's history

Akinkunmi Amoo: Hammarby 'satisfied' with the biggest sale in the club's history

Football: Five Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals facts

Football: Five Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals facts

Trending

Super Eagles: Okocha tackles Aina and Okoye after loss to Tunisia

Legendary Super Eagles midfielder Austin Jay-Jay Okocha

AFCON 2021: Eguavoen's infatuation with the past comes back to haunt Super Eagles

Nigeria had no answers on Sunday night against Tunisia (Photo by Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)

Super Eagles striker Osimhen close to Premier League move

Victor Osimhen

Super Eagles: Ghanaian lawmaker labels World Cup qualifiers with Super Eagles 'Waste of time'

The Super Eagles will face off with the Black Stars of Ghana for a place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar