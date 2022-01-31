New Ghana boss plans new faces for Super Eagles clash

Pulse Ghana

It is believed that Hughton who has managed and played in the Premier League a strong appeal to get Ghanaian players in the diaspora. Youngsters like Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah amongst others are reportedly open to playing for Ghana.

Hughton has already been spotted taking to representatives of Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

It is believed that he was talking to Hudson-Odoi's father to try and get his son to play for Ghana. The Chelsea academy graduate has been in Ghana twice in the last year, arriving in the summer for holidays before his latest return a week ago.

Injuries have affected his first-team appearances at Chelsea and forced him to miss out in Gareth Southgate's team.

He has twice rejected an England U21 call up since his last Three Lions call-up.

GHANAsoccernet.com reports that there are plans in place to meet and discuss with the family of Tariq Lamptey a possible switch.

While they wait for news on Lamptey, Southampton defender Mohamed Salisu is ready to return to the Black Stars.

Ghana crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in the group stages with their defence was a major culprit in their horrid journey.

The defender has now made himself available for the highly contested World Cup qualifiers billed to hold in March.