Super Eagles in waiting mode as CAF reportedly postpones AFCON 2023

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was scheduled to hold from 23 June and 23 July 2023.

AFCON 2023 postponed
AFCON 2023 postponed

The Super Eagles will have longer than they had anticipated as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has now reportedly postponed the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Recommended articles

The competition, was initially scheduled to hold in Cote d'Ivoire between 23 June and 23 July 2023.

But according to CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, Africa's biennial international men's football championship will stick to its regular January to February timeline.

There were concerns by CAF officials that the competition being held in the middle of the rainy season may not be a good idea, with harsh weather conditions, predicted to be a thing in Cote d'Ivoire between June and July.

The idea behind CAF attempting to change the dates of the tournament to June and July rather than the usual January came as a result of conflicts with other major tournaments.

The 2021 edition of the AFCON: won by Senegal, was played between January and February (IMAGO/Sebastian Frej)
The 2021 edition of the AFCON: won by Senegal, was played between January and February (IMAGO/Sebastian Frej) Pulse Nigeria

Also, the issue of allowing big-name players to play for their nations in the tournament without missing games for their European club side was one of the challenges experienced en route to the 2021 edition.

Earlier this week, CAF Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba, when asked by Le Monde, revealed that CAF was considering a change.

"t is one of the possibilities,” Mosengo-Omba said. “We asked Ivorian meteorologists to report to us on rainfall history in Côte d’Ivoire in June and July, but also to share their projections with us.”

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • AFCON 2023 postponed

    Super Eagles in waiting mode as CAF reportedly postpones AFCON 2023

  • Emmanuel Dennis should be Richarlison's replacement at Everton

    SUPER EAGLES: Emmanuel Dennis is Everton's most logical replacement for Richarlison

  • Victor Osimhen and David Okereke feature in Serie A goals of the season compilation

    Osimhen and Okereke wonder strikes listed among the best Serie A goals of the season

Recommended articles

Super Eagles in waiting mode as CAF reportedly postpones AFCON 2023

Super Eagles in waiting mode as CAF reportedly postpones AFCON 2023

Where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria vs South Africa

Where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria vs South Africa

'Working on his body language'- Rohr reveals what Osimhen needs to become world-class

'Working on his body language'- Rohr reveals what Osimhen needs to become world-class

Folarin Balogun celebrates birthday with Nigerian attire after goal for Arsenal

Folarin Balogun celebrates birthday with Nigerian attire after goal for Arsenal

The biggest talking points from UFC 276 as Adesanya defends title

The biggest talking points from UFC 276 as Adesanya defends title

Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Taiwo Awoniyi set for Union Berlin return just 28 days after joining Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi is set to make an instant return to Union Berlin 28 days after signing for Nottingham Forest

'We can't move on, we were preparing to deal with Arab girls' - Super Eagles fans reply Osimhen's 'clarion call'

Victor Osimhen is unlikely to play again for Napoli before February

Super Eagles' wonderkid Amoo to battle Manchester United star for CAF Young Player of the Year Award

Akinkunmi Amoo Hannibal Mejbri CAF 2022 Young Player of the Year Award

Nigeria-eligible winger could represent USA at the 2022 FIFA World Cup if the Super Eagles don't act fast

Super Eagles hopeful, Gboly Ariyibi is on the USMNT radar after a good first season in Turkey