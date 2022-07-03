Super Eagles in waiting mode as CAF reportedly postpones AFCON 2023

The competition, was initially scheduled to hold in Cote d'Ivoire between 23 June and 23 July 2023.

But according to CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, Africa's biennial international men's football championship will stick to its regular January to February timeline.

Weather conditions unpredictable

There were concerns by CAF officials that the competition being held in the middle of the rainy season may not be a good idea, with harsh weather conditions, predicted to be a thing in Cote d'Ivoire between June and July.

The idea behind CAF attempting to change the dates of the tournament to June and July rather than the usual January came as a result of conflicts with other major tournaments.

Pulse Nigeria

Also, the issue of allowing big-name players to play for their nations in the tournament without missing games for their European club side was one of the challenges experienced en route to the 2021 edition.

What is CAF saying?

Earlier this week, CAF Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba, when asked by Le Monde, revealed that CAF was considering a change.