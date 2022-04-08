Terem Moffi brace powers Lorient to exciting win in eight goal thriller

Saint Etienne started brightly and was ahead within the first five minutes of the game. Timothee Kolodziejczak floated in a tempting pass, and Denis Bouanga was on hand to head home from close range.

Imago

The home side thought they had equalised when Ibrahima Kone broke free and scored a decent finish. However, the Video Assistant referee (VAR) ruled the goal marginally offside.

Lorient could catch a break, and their fortunes soon went from bad to worse two minutes later. Arnaud Nordin cleverly skipped past a couple of defenders and found some space before beating the goalkeeper.

Imago

Moffi had missed two good chances, blazing both efforts well over the crossbar. However, when Kolodziejczak gave away a cheap penalty the Nigerian winger spotted his chance. Moffi confidently stepped up to the spot before halving the deficit with an emphatic penalty.

Imago

Moffi's goal inspired the home team, and with only seconds until halftime, Ibrahima Kone found space in the box to volley a good cross into the middle of the net.

Saint Etienne no longer looked like they had ever been in the lead, and in the 60th minute, their misery was compounded. Enzo Le Fée created space for himself on the edge of the box and let off a curling effort which put Lorient into the lead for the first time in the game.

Now on the front foot, Lorient decided to up the tempo. Five minutes later, Ibrahima Kone reacted quickest to a ball played into the box, and he fired a low shot into the bottom of the post.

Imago

The visiting Saint Etienne fans could not believe their eyes when Yvan Neyou got two yellow cards in less than two minutes, reducing them to 10 men.Three minutes from time, Moffi latched onto a great pass, cutting onto his stronger foot, and firing a low shot past the goalkeeper.

Imago

Quentin Boisgard scored the 8th goal of the contest in the 29th minute to give Lorient a well-deserved victory.