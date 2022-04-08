SUPER EAGLES

Terem Moffi brace powers Lorient to exciting win in eight goal thriller

Niyi Iyanda
Nigerian forward Terem Moffi scored two goals to help his Lorient side come from behind in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Terem Moffi scored a brace in Lorient's 6-2 win over Saint-Etienne
Lorient bounced back from their heavy mauling against Paris Saint Germain to defeat Saint Etienne in the French Ligue 1. The home team came from two goals down to eventually win by a four-goal margin.

Saint Etienne started brightly and was ahead within the first five minutes of the game. Timothee Kolodziejczak floated in a tempting pass, and Denis Bouanga was on hand to head home from close range.

Dennis Bouanga scored the first goal for Saint-Etienne
The home side thought they had equalised when Ibrahima Kone broke free and scored a decent finish. However, the Video Assistant referee (VAR) ruled the goal marginally offside.

Lorient could catch a break, and their fortunes soon went from bad to worse two minutes later. Arnaud Nordin cleverly skipped past a couple of defenders and found some space before beating the goalkeeper.

Arnaud Nordin (L) doubled the visiting side's lead
Moffi had missed two good chances, blazing both efforts well over the crossbar. However, when Kolodziejczak gave away a cheap penalty the Nigerian winger spotted his chance. Moffi confidently stepped up to the spot before halving the deficit with an emphatic penalty.

Moffi started the comeback with a nicely taken penalty
Moffi's goal inspired the home team, and with only seconds until halftime, Ibrahima Kone found space in the box to volley a good cross into the middle of the net.

Saint Etienne no longer looked like they had ever been in the lead, and in the 60th minute, their misery was compounded. Enzo Le Fée created space for himself on the edge of the box and let off a curling effort which put Lorient into the lead for the first time in the game.

Now on the front foot, Lorient decided to up the tempo. Five minutes later, Ibrahima Kone reacted quickest to a ball played into the box, and he fired a low shot into the bottom of the post.

Ibrahima Kone celebrating his second goal of the game
The visiting Saint Etienne fans could not believe their eyes when Yvan Neyou got two yellow cards in less than two minutes, reducing them to 10 men.Three minutes from time, Moffi latched onto a great pass, cutting onto his stronger foot, and firing a low shot past the goalkeeper.

Moffi (R) and Boisgard celebrating the 7th goal of the game
Quentin Boisgard scored the 8th goal of the contest in the 29th minute to give Lorient a well-deserved victory.

The win takes Lorient up to 16th on the Ligue 1 table, and they travel to Nice on April 17 for their next match.

Niyi Iyanda

