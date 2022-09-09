Super Eagles history-making star Peter Olayinka to battle Samuel Chukwueze for UEFA award

The two Nigerian players were on target for their respective clubs as the journey to succeed AS Roma as UECL champions kicked off on Thursday.

Olayinka and Chukwueze off the mark

Chukwueze was on target as Villarreal came back from a goal down to beat Polish side Lech Poznan 4-3 at Estadio la Ceramica.

The Nigerian international restored parity for the home side in the 32nd minute with a perfect side-footed volley. Meanwhile, Olayinka's tight-angle finish put Slavia ahead in Turkey before Dia Saba's equaliser for Sivasspor.

The strike was Olayinka's 12th goal for Slavia in European competitions, making him the club's joint-top scorer in Europe alongside Tomáš Došek, who played for Slavia between 1999 and 2004.

Olayinka or Chukwueze for goal of the week?

It did not stop there, as his strike has now been nominated for the goal of the week. Chukwueze and Olayinka goals were nominated alongside Hasan Ali Kaldırım's strike for Istanbul Başakşehir in their 4-0 thrashing of Hearts and Wouter Burger's goal in Basel's 3-1 win over Pyunik.