Super Eagles goalkeeper set to wed his fiancée this weekend

The ceremony will hold in Gokana- a town in Rivers State, Nigeria. It is not yet known if some of his teammates at Enyimba will attend the wedding, but it looks unlikely as the People's Elephants have a clash against Akwa United on May 8.

Although Noble's wedding takes place on May 7, he is unlikely to be a part of Enyimba's travelling squad to Akwa United.

Noble's Super Eagle profile on the rise

Noble has played five league games for Finidi George's men this season, keeping two clean sheets. The 28-year-old's profile has been on the rise since last year.

He earned his first call-up to Nigeria's squad ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho last year.

Although he never played in the game, he earned more call-ups in subsequent matches. The Enyimba goalkeeper was also part of Nigeria's squad for the 2021 AFCON and in the team that failed to secure the World Cup qualification ticket against Ghana.