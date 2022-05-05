WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles goalkeeper set to wed his fiancée this weekend

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
The city of Gokana will come alive this weekend as one of Nigeria's new players say goodbye to bachelorhood.

Super Eagles goalkeepers John Noble and Maduka Okoye
Super Eagles goalkeepers John Noble and Maduka Okoye

Super Eagles goalkeeper John Noble is entering his final days as a bachelor as he is set to get married to his girlfriend. Noble is set to tie the knot with his fiancée this Saturday, May 7.

The ceremony will hold in Gokana- a town in Rivers State, Nigeria. It is not yet known if some of his teammates at Enyimba will attend the wedding, but it looks unlikely as the People's Elephants have a clash against Akwa United on May 8.

Noble with his Super Eagles teammates Okoye and Uzoho
Noble with his Super Eagles teammates Okoye and Uzoho Pulse Nigeria

Although Noble's wedding takes place on May 7, he is unlikely to be a part of Enyimba's travelling squad to Akwa United.

Noble has played five league games for Finidi George's men this season, keeping two clean sheets. The 28-year-old's profile has been on the rise since last year.

He earned his first call-up to Nigeria's squad ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho last year.

John Noble
John Noble Pulse Nigeria

Although he never played in the game, he earned more call-ups in subsequent matches. The Enyimba goalkeeper was also part of Nigeria's squad for the 2021 AFCON and in the team that failed to secure the World Cup qualification ticket against Ghana.

Noble will likely have to postpone his honeymoon with the Nigeria Professional Football League still in full flow. The 28-year-old could return ahead of Enyimba's home game against Lobi Stars on May 15.

