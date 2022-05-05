Super Eagles goalkeeper John Noble is entering his final days as a bachelor as he is set to get married to his girlfriend. Noble is set to tie the knot with his fiancée this Saturday, May 7.
Super Eagles goalkeeper set to wed his fiancée this weekend
The city of Gokana will come alive this weekend as one of Nigeria's new players say goodbye to bachelorhood.
The ceremony will hold in Gokana- a town in Rivers State, Nigeria. It is not yet known if some of his teammates at Enyimba will attend the wedding, but it looks unlikely as the People's Elephants have a clash against Akwa United on May 8.
Although Noble's wedding takes place on May 7, he is unlikely to be a part of Enyimba's travelling squad to Akwa United.
Noble's Super Eagle profile on the rise
Noble has played five league games for Finidi George's men this season, keeping two clean sheets. The 28-year-old's profile has been on the rise since last year.
He earned his first call-up to Nigeria's squad ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho last year.
Although he never played in the game, he earned more call-ups in subsequent matches. The Enyimba goalkeeper was also part of Nigeria's squad for the 2021 AFCON and in the team that failed to secure the World Cup qualification ticket against Ghana.
Noble will likely have to postpone his honeymoon with the Nigeria Professional Football League still in full flow. The 28-year-old could return ahead of Enyimba's home game against Lobi Stars on May 15.
More from category
-
Super Eagles goalkeeper set to wed his fiancée this weekend
-
Blood tests confirm Alex Iwobi as Top 3 fastest player at Everton
-
'The other managers always sub me first' - Iwobi thanks Lampard for showing faith in him