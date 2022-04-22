SUPER EAGLES

Sparta Rotterdam lose despite Maduka Okoye heroics

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Maduka Okoye played the full 90 minutes as Sparta Rotterdam could not make it back to back when they travelled to Twente.

Maduka Okoye's confident performance was not enough to save Sparta Rotterdam
Maduka Okoye's confident performance was not enough to save Sparta Rotterdam

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye could not save relegation-threatened Sparta Rotterdam as they lost 2-0 to Twente in the Eredivisie. Sparta Rotterdam nearly made the worst possible start when Giannis Masouras made a rash foul in the box.

Recommended articles

Following a quick VAR review, the referee waved away protests, and the travelling side breathed a sigh of relief.

Okoye was called into action in the 10th minute when Joshua Brenet aimed a header from close range, but the Super Eagles goalkeeper pushed the ball out for a corner kick which he confidently claimed to relieve pressure on the away side.

Brenet was a real livewire, and halfway through the first half, he found former Norwich striker Ricky Van Wolfswinkel who finished into the bottom right corner to give Twente the lead.

Ricky Van Wolfswinkel (M) celebrates the opener with his teammates
Ricky Van Wolfswinkel (M) celebrates the opener with his teammates Imago

As the first half came close to an end, Okoye had to be alert, and in the 45th minute, he dived to the left post to deny a goal-bound shot from a Twente player.

Okoye making an acrobatic save to keep the scores respectable
Okoye making an acrobatic save to keep the scores respectable Imago

Sparta started the second half brighter and held possession for extended periods, but a quick counterattack from Twente made their job even harder. An overlapping Robin Propper's cut back from the byline found Michel Vlap, who had no problem finishing from a few inches out.

Michael Vlap doubling Twente's lead
Michael Vlap doubling Twente's lead Imago

Michel Vlap nearly grabbed a brace when he controlled a long ball and broke into the Sparta penalty box, but he could not beat Okoye, who made a comfortable save to the right side of the post.

Despite a late flurry of attacks, Sparta could not get a consolation goal and now sit only points above the relegation places. Okoye and co will host Alkmaar on April 30 in the Eredivisie.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Maduka Okoye's confident performance was not enough to save Sparta Rotterdam

    Sparta Rotterdam lose despite Maduka Okoye heroics

  • John Obi Mikel

    Birthday boy John Obi Mikel would be worth at least 80 MILLION EUROS today

  • Calvin Bassey has had a breakout season at Rangers as a centre-back (IMAGO/Uwe Craft)

    Alan Hutton advises Calvin Bassey to focus on left-back

Recommended articles

Sparta Rotterdam lose despite Maduka Okoye heroics

Sparta Rotterdam lose despite Maduka Okoye heroics

Oshoala returns to action for Barcelona Femeni after over 2 months injury layoff

Oshoala returns to action for Barcelona Femeni after over 2 months injury layoff

Oshoala one leg closer to another final as Barcelona Femini thrash Wolfsburg

Oshoala one leg closer to another final as Barcelona Femini thrash Wolfsburg

Genk confirms Paul Onuachu will leave this summer as Atletico Madrid, Roma circle

Arsenal vs Manchester United showdown is going to be 'very cagey' - Predictions

Arsenal vs Manchester United showdown is going to be 'very cagey' - Predictions

Salah aims to emulate Messi, Ronaldo when he turns 30 in June

Salah aims to emulate Messi, Ronaldo when he turns 30 in June

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

'So suddenly you know Dessers?' - Eguavoen blasted for congratulating Chukwueze, Iheanacho, other Nigerians in European semifinals

Samuel Chukwueze and Cyril Dessers both scored vital goals to help their clubs progress to this season's European semifinals
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh reveals what he feels about Carl Ikeme's return to training

Cancer free Carl Ikeme is back training with Wolves
SUPER EAGLES

Poor coaching is not Nigeria's only problem - Sunday Oliseh

Former Super Eagles head coach, Sunday Oliseh
SUPER EAGLES

‘Feeling it’ - Balogun, Lookman celebrate European semi final spots

Balogun and Lookman excited as Leicester City, Rangers book semifinal spots