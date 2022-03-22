Super Eagles: Nigerians get their wish, Maduka Okoye to miss Ghana clash

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is now a doubt for Nigeria's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana.
The 22-year-old has reportedly fallen ill and has not reported to the Super Eagles camp ahead of the first-leg fixture in Kumasi, Ghana.
According to an official press release from the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Communications Department, the Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper could now be out of the doubleheader fixture.
The press statement read in part: "Meanwhile, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has fallen ill and Coach Augustine Eguavoen has extended an invitation to Enyimba FC goalkeeper John Noble to join the squad."
Enyimba FC goalkeeper John Noble has now been called up by Augustine Eguavoen to the Super Eagles squad.
Other goalkeepers in camp are Kaizer Chiefs' Daniel Akpeyi and Omonia's Francis Uzoho.
