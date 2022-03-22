2022 WCQ

Super Eagles: Nigerians get their wish, Maduka Okoye to miss Ghana clash

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Maduka Okoye might miss the Ghana World Cup Qualifiers after falling ill, John Noble invited to the Super Eagles camp

Maduka Okoye is a big doubt for Nigeria's World Cup Qualifier with Ghana due to illness
Maduka Okoye is a big doubt for Nigeria's World Cup Qualifier with Ghana due to illness

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is now a doubt for Nigeria's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Recommended articles

The 22-year-old has reportedly fallen ill and has not reported to the Super Eagles camp ahead of the first-leg fixture in Kumasi, Ghana.

According to an official press release from the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Communications Department, the Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper could now be out of the doubleheader fixture.

The press statement read in part: "Meanwhile, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has fallen ill and Coach Augustine Eguavoen has extended an invitation to Enyimba FC goalkeeper John Noble to join the squad."

Enyimba FC goalkeeper John Noble has now been called up by Augustine Eguavoen to the Super Eagles squad.

Other goalkeepers in camp are Kaizer Chiefs' Daniel Akpeyi and Omonia's Francis Uzoho.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Maduka Okoye is a big doubt for Nigeria's World Cup Qualifier with Ghana due to illness

    Super Eagles: Nigerians get their wish, Maduka Okoye to miss Ghana clash

  • Ndidi and osimhen

    Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi more valuable than Ghana's entire squad named for the Nigeria clash

  • .

    What happened the last time Super Eagles played Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium?

Recommended articles

Super Eagles: Nigerians get their wish, Maduka Okoye to miss Ghana clash

Super Eagles: Nigerians get their wish, Maduka Okoye to miss Ghana clash

Heartbeat of the tournament: volunteer spirit lights up Katara Amphitheatre

"Heartbeat of the tournament": volunteer spirit lights up Katara Amphitheatre

7 most fashionable schools at the NUGA UNILAG 2022

7 most fashionable schools at the NUGA UNILAG 2022

Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi more valuable than Ghana's entire squad named for the Nigeria clash

Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi more valuable than Ghana's entire squad named for the Nigeria clash

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana involved in ghastly accident on his way to Cameroon/Algeria cracker (PHOTOS)

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana involved in ghastly accident on his way to Cameroon/Algeria cracker (PHOTOS)

Cameroonian goalkeeper Onana involved in ghastly accident ahead of clash with Algeria

Cameroonian goalkeeper Onana involved in ghastly accident ahead of clash with Algeria

Trending

COMMENT

Forget Wilfred Ndidi's absence, Nigeria's biggest concern against Ghana is the defence

Super Eagles

Zaidu Sanusi helps Porto maintain 6-point gap as 27-match unbeaten run continues

Zaidu Sanusi played from start to finish against Boavista in Porto's 1-0 victory

Newcastle will increase their ₦32.1 billion offer to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
COMMENT

Yin-yang or butting heads: Will the Eguavoen-Amuneke dynamic work for Super Eagles v Ghana?

empty
2022 WCQ

Ghana vs Nigeria: How to watch and follow the 'Jollof Derby'

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a tough battle against the Black Stars of Ghana
2022 WCQ

Ekong, Balogun among 5 Super Eagles to open camp for clash against Ghana

Five Super Eagles players are in camp for the game against Ghana
2022 WCQ

What happened the last time Super Eagles played Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium?

.
2022 WCQ

Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi more valuable than Ghana's entire squad named for the Nigeria clash

Ndidi and osimhen