Odion Ighalo sees Al-Hilal coach sacked following club World Cup exit

The Saudi Professional Football League outfit could only win one of their three games at the competition - losing the other two.

Jardim was appointed on a one-year contract in June 2021 and despite leading the club to a fourth AFC Champions League title in November, as well as the Saudi Super Cup in January, the Portuguese boss has been asked to leave.

Despite the upheaval at the club Ighalo will do well to remain focused. The Super Eagles striker has been in great form since the beginning of the new year and even scored a goal at the just concluded Club World Cup.

