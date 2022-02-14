Odion Ighalo sees Al-Hilal coach sacked following club World Cup exit

Niyi Iyanda
Portuguese manager Leonardo Jardim has been sacked by Al-Hilal.

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has seen his manager sacked at Al-Hilal
Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has seen his manager sacked at Al-Hilal

In response to a poor showing at the Club World Cup, Al-Hilal has reportedly dismissed head coach Leonardo Jardim.

The Saudi Professional Football League outfit could only win one of their three games at the competition - losing the other two.

The 4-0 loss to Al-ahly was Jardim's final game in charge.
Jardim was appointed on a one-year contract in June 2021 and despite leading the club to a fourth AFC Champions League title in November, as well as the Saudi Super Cup in January, the Portuguese boss has been asked to leave.

Despite the upheaval at the club Ighalo will do well to remain focused. The Super Eagles striker has been in great form since the beginning of the new year and even scored a goal at the just concluded Club World Cup.

Ighalo celebrates with fans after scoring in the club World Cup quarter finals
Ighalo and co must now focus on their top of the table match against fellow title challengers Al-Shabab.

