Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo on target again for Al Hilal

Izuchukwu Akawor
Odion Ighalo has extended his lead at the top of the scorers' chart in the Saudi Arabia Professional League.

Odion Ighalo can't stop scoring at the moment for Al Hilal.
Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo was on target again for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal following a 2-0 win at Al Ettifaq on Wednesday.

Ighalo, who was not listed in the Super Eagles 30-man list released on Tuesday, netted his 21st goal of the current season to help seal back-to-back victories for his SPL team, Al-Hilal.

Centre back, Ali Albulayhi gave Al Hilal a first-half lead after his goal at the half-hour mark against Al Ettifaq.

Ighalo doubled their advantage six minutes into the second half to wrap up the win and three points away from home.

Ighalo with his trademark celebration.
The goal arrived from the spot, it was his first penalty goal for Al Hilal this season in the SPL.

Ighalo's form this season has seen him score 21 goals in just 26 matches for Al Hilal in the SPL.

Al Hilal fans are enjoying Nigeria's Odion Ighalo and his goals.
The goal against Ettifaq on Wednesday evening was his second goal in the last two matches in the league.

Ighalo has scored nine goals in nine matches since he joined Al Hilal from Al Shabab, where he netted 12 goals in 18 appearances.

He now leads his closest challenger, Romarinho of Al Ittihad by four goals.

