Super Eagles forward named player of the month for November in Serie A club

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman has emerged as the player of the month for November at Italian club Atalanta BC.
The fans believe the 25-year-old was deserving of the award which he has now won back-to-back at the Italian
The club confirmed that Look has won the award for the second consecutive month at the club.
According to the club, the Super Eagles forward was voted by the fans who overwhelmingly picked the 25-year-old as the best player for the club.
"Who else but Mola," the club stated on their website. "Lookman has been awarded the Player of the month for November as well."
"You've been called on to vote and as usual, you answered our call in large swathes," the club added.
The Nigerian striker has now the award, sponsored by the ItalianOptic app, back-to-back.
How Lookman won the award
The former Leicester City man was in inspired form for the Serie A before the break for the FIFA World Cup.
Lookman scored two goals for Atalanta, both goals coming from the spot against leaders Napoli and Inter Milan.
The Nigeria star beat teammates Joakim Maehle, who finished second, and Giorgio Scalvini, who finished third, to the award.
