Super Eagles forward named player of the month for November in Serie A club

The club confirmed that Look has won the award for the second consecutive month at the club.

AFP

According to the club, the Super Eagles forward was voted by the fans who overwhelmingly picked the 25-year-old as the best player for the club.

"Who else but Mola," the club stated on their website. "Lookman has been awarded the Player of the month for November as well."

Pulse Nigeria

"You've been called on to vote and as usual, you answered our call in large swathes," the club added.

The Nigerian striker has now the award, sponsored by the ItalianOptic app, back-to-back.

How Lookman won the award

The former Leicester City man was in inspired form for the Serie A before the break for the FIFA World Cup.

Pulse Nigeria

Lookman scored two goals for Atalanta, both goals coming from the spot against leaders Napoli and Inter Milan.