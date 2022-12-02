Serie A

Super Eagles forward named player of the month for November in Serie A club

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The fans believe the 25-year-old was deserving of the award which he has now won back-to-back at the Italian

Ademola Lookman celebrates 1st goal for Super Eagles of Nigeria
Ademola Lookman celebrates 1st goal for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman has emerged as the player of the month for November at Italian club Atalanta BC.

Recommended articles

The club confirmed that Look has won the award for the second consecutive month at the club.

Lookman was benched despite scoring two goals in his last two matches.
Lookman was benched despite scoring two goals in his last two matches. AFP

According to the club, the Super Eagles forward was voted by the fans who overwhelmingly picked the 25-year-old as the best player for the club.

"Who else but Mola," the club stated on their website. "Lookman has been awarded the Player of the month for November as well."

Ademola Lookman (Twitter SSE NGA)
Ademola Lookman (Twitter SSE NGA) Pulse Nigeria

"You've been called on to vote and as usual, you answered our call in large swathes," the club added.

The Nigerian striker has now the award, sponsored by the ItalianOptic app, back-to-back.

The former Leicester City man was in inspired form for the Serie A before the break for the FIFA World Cup.

Ademola Lookman celebrates
Ademola Lookman celebrates Pulse Nigeria

Lookman scored two goals for Atalanta, both goals coming from the spot against leaders Napoli and Inter Milan.

The Nigeria star beat teammates Joakim Maehle, who finished second, and Giorgio Scalvini, who finished third, to the award.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.

More from category

  • Ademola Lookman celebrates 1st goal for Super Eagles of Nigeria

    Super Eagles forward named player of the month for November in Serie A club

  • Maduka Okoye and girlfriend Jelicia Westhoff have unfollowed each other Instagram

    Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye fuels break-up rumours after unfollowing and deleting pictures with girlfriend

  • Super Eagle stars Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka spotted hanging out in Paris

    Super Eagles stars Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka link up at AY's comedy show

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Move aside Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes is Portugal's new star

Qatar 2022: Move aside Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes is Portugal's new star

Super Eagles forward named player of the month for November in Serie A club

Super Eagles forward named player of the month for November in Serie A club

Cameroon to face a 'weakened' Brazil in crucial tie, can the Lions take advantage?

Cameroon to face a 'weakened' Brazil in crucial tie, can the Lions take advantage?

Kylian Mbappe: Nike equip French star with new signature boots ahead of World Cup last 16

Kylian Mbappe: Nike equip French star with new signature boots ahead of World Cup last 16

Qatar 2022: Argentina vs Australia: The Goat vs 11 Socceroos; Preview

Qatar 2022: Argentina vs Australia: The Goat vs 11 Socceroos; Preview

More than 4 fans cart away N270,000 in Pulse Sports' World Cup Challenge

More than 4 fans cart away N270,000 in Pulse Sports' World Cup Challenge

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

NSF 2022: Tima Godbless guns for first senior National title in Asaba

NSF 2022: Tima Godbless guns for first senior National title in Asaba

Qatar 2022: Why Senegal could be the first African nation to get to a World Cup final

Qatar 2022: Why Senegal could be the first African nation to get to a World Cup final

Trending

Super Eagle stars Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka spotted hanging out in Paris

Super Eagles stars Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka link up at AY's comedy show

Maduka Okoye and girlfriend Jelicia Westhoff have unfollowed each other Instagram

Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye fuels break-up rumours after unfollowing and deleting pictures with girlfriend

Top 10 most influential Super Eagles wags

Top 10 most Influential wags of Super Eagles stars

Ola Aina calls Woman King the' Film of the year'

Super Eagles star Ola Aina hails 'Woman King' movie as Film of the year