Super Eagles forward Josh Maja agrees 50% wage cut to remain in France

Maja has agreed to commit his immediate future to the club following their relegation to Ligue 2 as per GFFN.

"Josh Maja has finally agreed to extend his contract with Bordeaux," GFFN stated in a report via L'equipe.

The decision to extend his contract comes after the 23-year-old agreed to a 50% wage cut.

Maja's turnaround

Maja had initially rejected any attempts to cut his wage at Bordeaux following their relegation from the Ligue 1.

But he was still keen to stay with the cash-strapped club in the second division and changed his mind on a wage cut.

The Super Eagles forward currently earn €100k per month at the former French champions which will expire at the end of the season.

However, he is now ready to put pen to paper on a new one-year deal with an option for a further year, that will run until the summer of 2024.

Maja joined the club three years ago on a €4m move from Sunderland in January 2019. He was sent on loan to both Fulham and Stoke City but is now back at the club.