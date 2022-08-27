TRANSFERS

Super Eagles forward Josh Maja agrees 50% wage cut to remain in France

Izuchukwu Akawor
The young striker has decided to commit to his club and will remain in France after a turnaround.

Nigerian striker Josh Maja is set for an extended stay in France after an agreement with his club Bordeaux.

Maja has agreed to commit his immediate future to the club following their relegation to Ligue 2 as per GFFN.

Josh Maja (AFP via Getty Images)
"Josh Maja has finally agreed to extend his contract with Bordeaux," GFFN stated in a report via L'equipe.

The decision to extend his contract comes after the 23-year-old agreed to a 50% wage cut.

Maja had initially rejected any attempts to cut his wage at Bordeaux following their relegation from the Ligue 1.

Josh Maja [Bordeaux]
But he was still keen to stay with the cash-strapped club in the second division and changed his mind on a wage cut.

The Super Eagles forward currently earn €100k per month at the former French champions which will expire at the end of the season.

However, he is now ready to put pen to paper on a new one-year deal with an option for a further year, that will run until the summer of 2024.

Josh Maja has struggled with Bordeaux in France
Maja joined the club three years ago on a €4m move from Sunderland in January 2019. He was sent on loan to both Fulham and Stoke City but is now back at the club.

He has been David Guion’s first-choice striker since FCGB’s relegation to Ligue 2 last season.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

