Super Eagles leave Ghana shortly after disappointing result

Niyi Iyanda
The Super Eagles returned to Nigeria immediately after their draw with the Black Stars of Ghana.

Super Eagles players returning to Nigeria last night
Following a boring draw against the Black Stars of Ghana, Super Eagles players and staff returned to Nigeria only a few hours after their match.

Nigeria lacked flair or tactical direction in their first leg of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Ghana, a fact made more evident by their early departure from Ghana.

After the 0-0 draw, the Super Eagles must now focus on the second leg scheduled to take place at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

