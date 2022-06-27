'We can't move on, we were preparing to deal with Arab girls' - Super Eagles fans reply Osimhen's 'clarion call'

The supporters have reacted to a clarion call from superstar Victor Osimhen for them to move on and return to support the Super Eagles again.

A remorseful Osimhen pleaded with the supporters to forget the painful failure during the qualifiers and return to back the team as they embark on a 'right path to greatness' under new manager, Jose Peseiro.

"We need to first say sorry to Nigerians. A lot of people still support us but what we need to do is to try to get all our supporters back 100%," Osimhen had said.

"We are on the right path, doing things well with the new coach (Peseiro) and technical staff," he added.

"We can't move on" - the fans responded

However, the supporters have swiftly responded to Osimhen in what is a mixed reaction, though the majority of them have said in no uncertain terms that they won't move on.

A lady, known as Joy Ikeanyi, is not happy with the Super Eagles going by her reaction as she prefers to channel her love toward the Super Falcons and youth teams.

"We can't move on. We're channeling our love towards the Super Falcons, under 17 (male and female, under 20 (male and female). You guys should continue playing your useless big man football," she stated.

Another fan who is still angry had this to say;

"Tell them we can't move on, how can I be watching the world cup with Nigeria vs Argentina," Tourkit Mint quizzed.

Well, this fan is angry because the Super Eagles have ruined his interesting plans with Arab women.

"After we were preparing to deal with those Arab girls 🙄 Omo I no fit forgive una o," MajAjido Victor said.

Two other aggrieved Super Eagles supporters, Johnson Attah and Paul Akomolafe added;

"Come back to support you and go back with a heart attack?, Mbaa, play your play let us the fans de our de," Attah said.

"We can't move on from it. You are all total shame to the nation you represent. The nation is in bad shape only for you people to come and (add) more misery to the fans' pain," Paul added.

It wasn't all rejection and gloom though, some of the fans did accept Osimhen's apologies and call led Paul Isaac.

"Frankly speaking, on the fateful day, I was begging you not to kill yourself. The truth remains if the tree can make a forest, you would have made one. We have moved on," he said.

Kayode Julius seems to agree with Paul Isaac;

"On that day, you definitely did ur best. Our Technical crew ought to be blamed for that Lackadaisical match."

Segun Odeyemi Pastore also lent his voice to the positive group but wants the Super Eagles to convince him with better outings.

"Na because of you oooo...if not for our struggles against Ghana that day, I wouldn't have considered this. Anyways, I go dey think about it cos I'm still not convinced with the team's performance. You can't be wasting my time, energy and my hard-earned money, ko possible!"

Others felt Osimhen's call was the right time to remind him of the state of the nation led by a true comrade.

"My brother Nigerians are facing the worst moment of their history since 1914, that they have more important things to think of than to watch Super Eagles that will increase their blood pressure and add more sorrows to the sorrows this government have caused them," Comrade-Oghene Emmanuel's message read in part.

Well, the Super Eagles have superbly started the AFCON2023Q, winning back-to-back games against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe, who they beat by a record 10-0 in Morocco.