'A dream come true' - Super Eagles-eligible defender Udogie says on PL move

Spurs confirmed the permanent transfer of the talented Italian-born Nigerian wingback from Serie A club Udinese.

Udogie has already been unveiled after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract that will see him stay at Tottenham until the summer of 2027.

"We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Destiny Udogie from Udinese," Spurs posted on their social media account as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria.

However, the young defender is expected to spend the rest of the 2022/2023 season back at Udinese on loan.

Udogie speaks about 'dream' move to the Premier League

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old spoke to the Tottenham media in his first official interview with the Premier League side following his move.

Speaking on the move, Udogie said it is a dream come true to move to the most difficult and competitive league in the world.

"It's a big honour for me to be here in this big team, this big club with big history," the 19-year-old told the club.

"The Premier League is the biggest in the world, the most difficult and I like challenges, difficult challenges. So, I am excited to start and for me, playing for Tottenham, as well, I think it's a big dream come true."

On playing for Antonio Conte and his style of play

"It's an honour to play under a big coach like (Antonio) Conte," he added. "I think he knows football very well and I am going to grow a lot with him."

Speaking on his style of play, Udogie, who played 35 matches last season for Udinese in the Serie A, scoring five goals, says he loves to attack and dribble but can defend, too.

