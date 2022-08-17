PREMIER LEAGUE

'A dream come true' - Super Eagles-eligible defender Udogie says on PL move

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The talented young defender is the latest arrival at Tottenham Hotspur as Antonio Conte continues his Spurs revolution.

Destiny Udogie
Destiny Udogie

Tottenham's new buy Destiny Udogie says it's a dream come true to play in the Premier League after joining the Antonio Conte revolution at Spurs.

Spurs confirmed the permanent transfer of the talented Italian-born Nigerian wingback from Serie A club Udinese.

Udogie has already been unveiled after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract that will see him stay at Tottenham until the summer of 2027.

"We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Destiny Udogie from Udinese," Spurs posted on their social media account as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Yaya Toure makes Premier League return with Tottenham Hotspur

All you need to about Tottenham-bound Nigerian prodigy, Destiny Udogie

Isaac Success unsuccessful against Chelsea as Udinese lose 3-1 at home to the Blues

Destiny Udogie will return to Udinese on laon.
Destiny Udogie will return to Udinese on laon. Pulse Nigeria

However, the young defender is expected to spend the rest of the 2022/2023 season back at Udinese on loan.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old spoke to the Tottenham media in his first official interview with the Premier League side following his move.

Speaking on the move, Udogie said it is a dream come true to move to the most difficult and competitive league in the world.

Destiny Udogie has played for every Italian national team but the senior one
Destiny Udogie has played for every Italian national team but the senior one Imago

"It's a big honour for me to be here in this big team, this big club with big history," the 19-year-old told the club.

"The Premier League is the biggest in the world, the most difficult and I like challenges, difficult challenges. So, I am excited to start and for me, playing for Tottenham, as well, I think it's a big dream come true."

"It's an honour to play under a big coach like (Antonio) Conte," he added. "I think he knows football very well and I am going to grow a lot with him."

Speaking on his style of play, Udogie, who played 35 matches last season for Udinese in the Serie A, scoring five goals, says he loves to attack and dribble but can defend, too.

Destiny Udogie scored five goals last season at Udinese.
Destiny Udogie scored five goals last season at Udinese. Transfermarkt

"I like to be close to the action in the second post. So, I try to enter on the opposite side as much as I can. I can attack and defend. I like to show my quality, attack, 1v1, to go against my opponent and dribble."

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Sadiq Umar celebrates with Super Eagles teammates after scoring Nigeria's opener against Guinea-Bissau

    La Liga clubs rule out move for €30m-rated Super Eagles forward

  • Destiny Udogie

    'A dream come true' - Super Eagles-eligible defender Udogie says on PL move

  • Emmanuel Dennis will wear the number 25 at Nottingham Forest

    Nottingham Forest reveals jersey number for new £20 million man Emmanuel Dennis

Recommended articles

Israel Adesanya tells Anthony Joshua to channel Nigerian heritage against Oleksandr Usyk

Israel Adesanya tells Anthony Joshua to channel Nigerian heritage against Oleksandr Usyk

La Liga clubs rule out move for €30m-rated Super Eagles forward

La Liga clubs rule out move for €30m-rated Super Eagles forward

Awoniyi hoping Forest can pull up trees in the English Premier League

Awoniyi hoping Forest can pull up trees in the English Premier League

'A dream come true' - Super Eagles-eligible defender Udogie says on PL move

'A dream come true' - Super Eagles-eligible defender Udogie says on PL move

Serena Williams suffers defeat in Cincinnati farewell

Serena Williams suffers defeat in Cincinnati farewell

Ronaldo promises to reveal 'truth' about Man United's future, blasts media

Ronaldo promises to reveal 'truth' about Man United's future, blasts media

Trending

Ahmed Musa surprises Falconets
U20WWC

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa surprises brilliant Falconets with a call

Super Eagles forwards Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Cyriel Dessers are all set to play in the Serie A this season

Rafa Benitez tips which Super Eagles forward will surprise Serie A this season

Nigerian youngsters to watch this season

Nigerian youngsters who could break into Super Eagles squad this season

William Troost-Ekon, Kenneth Omeruo, Genort Rohr, Moses Simon (Twitter/Super Eagles)
LA LIGA 2

Super Eagles defender leads first official assignment as a captain [Photos]