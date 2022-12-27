ADVERTISEMENT

SUPER EAGLES: Eguavoen reveals why he was at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park

The former Super Eagles manager who currently focuses on his job as a Technical Director at the NFF spent his December 26th in London.

Austine Eguavoen reveals why he was at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park as Premier League returned
Former Super Eagles manager Austine Eguavoen has revealed that the nature of his visit to Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park was solely based on the request of Tosin Adarabioyo.

Eguavoen who has been without a managerial job since leaving his position as head coach of the Super Eagles, following failure to qualify the team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, spent his Boxing day celebrations in London.

He made this known on Tuesday afternoon, with a simple tweet captioned "How I spent my Boxing Day - Crystal Palace vs Fulham."

Sharing photos of his visit to London of the day just after Christmas, the former Super Eagles manager revealed that he was invited to Selhurst Park Stadium by Fulham's centre-back Adarabioyo.

The 25-year-old was an unused substitute on Monday as Fulham grabbed an important win away at Crystal Palace with the Premier League, making a grand return following the month-long World Cup break.

Although having represented England between the under-16 and under-19 levels, Adarabioyo is yet to make his senior debut for the European country, making him eligible to represent Nigeria through descent.

Despite missing the opportunity to watch Adarabioyo play, Eguavoen who currently focuses on his position as the Technical Director at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), spent the matchday watching Crystal Palace's duo of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Both players - also eligible to represent the Super Eagles - were drafted into Patrick Viera's starting XI on Monday.

However, it was a disappointing boxing day celebration for them as goals from Bobby Ried, Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic gave the visitors all three points.

Victory saw Adarabioyo's side move into the Premier League's top 10, with Crystal Palace, dropping to 11th on the table.

