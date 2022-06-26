Terem Moffi and Innocent Bonke see managerial change at Ligue 1 side Lorient

Pelissier is proud of his time in the northwest of France and was grateful to the players and staff and encouraged them to continue to strive as the club truly belongs in the top flight.

“I am proud to have helped FC Lorient move up to Ligue 1 and to have managed to keep them there. The place of this club is in this championship. I thank all the players, my staff and the leaders of the club for these three years.

“I will of course follow the results of Les Merlus, and I would like to wish good luck to FC Lorient for the rest of its history”. Pelissier said as per the club's official website.

Super Eagles in France

In his time at Lorient, Pelissier signed Super Eagles talismanic forward Terem Moffi and tough tackling Innocent Bonke earlier in the year. Moffi, who joined in October 2020, has gone on to become the side's talisman delivering 12 goal contributions last season which 34 per cent of the club's total.

Bonke joined in January 2022 and went on to become a first team regular renowned for his brave tackling and defensive awareness.