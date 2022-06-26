SUPER EAGLES

Terem Moffi and Innocent Bonke see managerial change at Ligue 1 side Lorient

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Pelissier has been at the helm of affairs at the club since 2019, and in his time with the club, he guided them back to the top flight after winning the Ligue 2 title in 2019/20.

Lorient have parted ways with head coach Christophe Pelissier.
Lorient have parted ways with head coach Christophe Pelissier.

Since making the return to the top flight, the 56-year-old coach secured consecutive 16th-place finishes.

Recommended articles

Pelissier is proud of his time in the northwest of France and was grateful to the players and staff and encouraged them to continue to strive as the club truly belongs in the top flight.

“I am proud to have helped FC Lorient move up to Ligue 1 and to have managed to keep them there. The place of this club is in this championship. I thank all the players, my staff and the leaders of the club for these three years.

Pelissier guided Lorient back into the top flight and secured two successive 16th place finishes
Pelissier guided Lorient back into the top flight and secured two successive 16th place finishes Twitter

“I will of course follow the results of Les Merlus, and I would like to wish good luck to FC Lorient for the rest of its history”. Pelissier said as per the club's official website.

In his time at Lorient, Pelissier signed Super Eagles talismanic forward Terem Moffi and tough tackling Innocent Bonke earlier in the year. Moffi, who joined in October 2020, has gone on to become the side's talisman delivering 12 goal contributions last season which 34 per cent of the club's total.

Terem Moffi finished the Ligue 1 season with 8 goals and 4 assists
Terem Moffi finished the Ligue 1 season with 8 goals and 4 assists Twitter

Bonke joined in January 2022 and went on to become a first team regular renowned for his brave tackling and defensive awareness.

The club will announce a new manager on Monday morning in a press conference.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Lorient have parted ways with head coach Christophe Pelissier.

    Terem Moffi and Innocent Bonke see managerial change at Ligue 1 side Lorient

  • Joe Aribo is being sought by a host of Premier league clubs this summer

    Former Wolves star explains why Joe Aribo will shine in the Premier League

  • Malcolm Ebiowei is the cousin of Super Eagles legend Finidi George

    All you need to know about Finidi George's nephew who rejected Man United for Crystal Palace

Recommended articles

Terem Moffi and Innocent Bonke see managerial change at Ligue 1 side Lorient

Terem Moffi and Innocent Bonke see managerial change at Ligue 1 side Lorient

'90+34 mins?' - Nigerians react as controversial NPFL game between Katsina United, Remo end 3-2

'90+34 mins?' - Nigerians react as controversial NPFL game between Katsina United, Remo end 3-2

10 things you should know about the 2022 NPFL champions Rivers United

10 things you should know about the 2022 NPFL champions Rivers United

Osimhen defends Napoli as he reveals why he missed AFCON with the Super Eagles

Osimhen defends Napoli as he reveals why he missed AFCON with the Super Eagles

'That game must BOOM' - Reactions as Pastor spotted preaching with BetKing shirt in church

'That game must BOOM' - Reactions as Pastor spotted preaching with BetKing shirt in church

Former Wolves star explains why Joe Aribo will shine in the Premier League

Former Wolves star explains why Joe Aribo will shine in the Premier League

Trending

TRANSFERS

Super Eagles star Moses Simon set for big Premier League transfer

Moses Simon was in great form for Nantes against Lens
TRANSFERS

Osimhen saved Lille from bankruptcy - Former President fights back over fraud allegations

Former Lille president Gerard Lopez and Victor Osimhen
SUPER EAGLES

Oliseh reveals why he never wanted to be a striker, or play in defence

Sunday Oliseh celebrates scoring for Nigeria

PulseSPORTS30 Full List: Meet Nigeria's 30 best footballers of the year

PulseSPORTS30