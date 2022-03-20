Super Eagles duo Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon suffer painful defeats

Bayern thrash Awoniyi's Union Berlin

It was a day to forget for Awoniyi and Union Berlin in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich showed no mercy on the day following a ruthless and four-star performance earned them a 4-0 win over the team from Berlin.

Awoniyi, who was on the pitch for just over an hour, created two chances, made two passes and attempted two shots as a Robert Lewandowski double inspired the Bavarians to a comfortable win at home.

Others scorers on the day for the defending champions were Kingsley Coman, who opened the flood gates, and defender, Tanguy Nianzou.

Lille hand Moses Simon's Nantes second consecutive defeat

For the second consecutive week, Moses Simon and Nantes have ended their weekend with a defeat.

This time, Nantes lost 1-0 at home to the Champions Lille whose goal was scored by midfielder, Amadou Onana.

Nigeria's Simon played for 87 minutes and put in a decent showing before he was substituted three minutes from time.

The 26-year-old created the most chances in the match, four (4), made four key passes, completed just one dribble and attempted one shot.