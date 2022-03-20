SUPER EAGLES

Super Eagles duo Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon suffer painful defeats

Izuchukwu Akawor
It was a bad day at the office for Super Eagles duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon.
Nigerian forwards Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon suffered losses with their respective teams in Germany and France on Saturday.

It was a day to forget for Awoniyi and Union Berlin in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich showed no mercy on the day following a ruthless and four-star performance earned them a 4-0 win over the team from Berlin.

Taiwo Awoniyi (IMAGO Jan Huebner)
Awoniyi, who was on the pitch for just over an hour, created two chances, made two passes and attempted two shots as a Robert Lewandowski double inspired the Bavarians to a comfortable win at home.

Others scorers on the day for the defending champions were Kingsley Coman, who opened the flood gates, and defender, Tanguy Nianzou.

For the second consecutive week, Moses Simon and Nantes have ended their weekend with a defeat.

This time, Nantes lost 1-0 at home to the Champions Lille whose goal was scored by midfielder, Amadou Onana.

Moses Simon was the most creative player on the pitch against Lille.
Nigeria's Simon played for 87 minutes and put in a decent showing before he was substituted three minutes from time.

The 26-year-old created the most chances in the match, four (4), made four key passes, completed just one dribble and attempted one shot.

Simon has scored three goals and assisted seven (7) in 23 appearances this season for Nantes in Ligue 1.

