Nigerian duo Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis were in action but couldn't save Nottingham Forest from another Premier League defeat.
Heartbreak for Dennis, Awoniyi as Cherries shock Nottingham Forest at home
The newly promoted Reds have dropped further points in the keenly contested relegation battle.
The Super Eagles forward started on the bench again as Forest let slip a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Bournemouth.
Senegal's Cheikou Kouyate headed Nottingham in front before a Brennan Johnson penalty made it 2-0 to give them a comfortable lead at the break.
However, in a completely different second half, the Reds let slip the two-goal lead as Bournemouth completed an excellent comeback win.
Super-sub Anthony gives Cherries important win
After going into half-time 2-0 down, Bournemouth turned on the style to record a first win on the road.
Denmark's Philip Billing inspired the comeback with an excellent long-range effort to pull one back six minutes after the restart.
Dominic Solanke equalised for the Cherries just after the hour-mark before Jaidon Anthony sealed the win with a third to make it 3-2 three minutes from time.