Heartbreak for Dennis, Awoniyi as Cherries shock Nottingham Forest at home

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The newly promoted Reds have dropped further points in the keenly contested relegation battle.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis are the Nigerians at Nottingham Forest
Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis are the Nigerians at Nottingham Forest

Nigerian duo Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis were in action but couldn't save Nottingham Forest from another Premier League defeat.

Read Also

The Super Eagles forward started on the bench again as Forest let slip a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Bournemouth.

Senegal's Cheikou Kouyate headed Nottingham in front before a Brennan Johnson penalty made it 2-0 to give them a comfortable lead at the break.

However, in a completely different second half, the Reds let slip the two-goal lead as Bournemouth completed an excellent comeback win.

Kouyate opened the scoring at the City Ground.
Kouyate opened the scoring at the City Ground. Pulse Nigeria

After going into half-time 2-0 down, Bournemouth turned on the style to record a first win on the road.

Bournemouth match winners celebrate.
Bournemouth match winners celebrate. Pulse Nigeria

Denmark's Philip Billing inspired the comeback with an excellent long-range effort to pull one back six minutes after the restart.

Dominic Solanke equalised for the Cherries just after the hour-mark before Jaidon Anthony sealed the win with a third to make it 3-2 three minutes from time.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Brazilian magic helps Real Madrid survive Betis scare, maintain perfect run

Brazilian magic helps Real Madrid survive Betis scare, maintain perfect run

Chan Super Eagles vs Ghana, USA vs Super Falcons LIVE updates

Chan Super Eagles vs Ghana, USA vs Super Falcons LIVE updates

Reactions as Harry Kane sets Premier League record in Tottenham's 2-1 win against Fulham

Reactions as Harry Kane sets Premier League record in Tottenham's 2-1 win against Fulham

Reactions as Tchouameni shines in Real Madrid's win over Betis at the Bernabeu

Reactions as Tchouameni shines in Real Madrid's win over Betis at the Bernabeu

Aribo's effort is not enough as Wolves edge out Southampton

Aribo's effort is not enough as Wolves edge out Southampton

Heartbreak for Dennis, Awoniyi as Cherries shock Nottingham Forest at home

Heartbreak for Dennis, Awoniyi as Cherries shock Nottingham Forest at home

Trending

Ahmed Musa played his third game for Fatih Karagumruk.
SUPER EAGLES

Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

TRANSFERS

Super Eagles forward Josh Maja agrees 50% wage cut to remain in France

Casertana FC signs Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi
TRANSFERS

Free agent Onazi gets new club, signs contract with Italian side

Raphael Onyedika
TRANSFERS

AC Milan target Onyedika signs juicy 5-year contract with Champions League side