Heartbreak for Dennis, Awoniyi as Cherries shock Nottingham Forest at home

The Super Eagles forward started on the bench again as Forest let slip a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Bournemouth.

Senegal's Cheikou Kouyate headed Nottingham in front before a Brennan Johnson penalty made it 2-0 to give them a comfortable lead at the break.

However, in a completely different second half, the Reds let slip the two-goal lead as Bournemouth completed an excellent comeback win.

Super-sub Anthony gives Cherries important win

After going into half-time 2-0 down, Bournemouth turned on the style to record a first win on the road.

Denmark's Philip Billing inspired the comeback with an excellent long-range effort to pull one back six minutes after the restart.