Super Eagles depart Nigeria for America

Joba Ogunwale
The players and officials of the Nigeria national team have departed the country ahead of their game in America.

Super Eagles home based players have left Nigeria ahead of their clash against Costa Rica in America
Super Eagles home based players have left Nigeria ahead of their clash against Costa Rica in America

Nigeria's home-based Eagles have left the country for the United States of America ahead of their international friendly clash against Costa Rica this week.

The three-time African champions will take on Los Ticos on Thursday in an international friendly that will serve as preparation for the Central American's Qatar 2022 World Cup campaign.

Pulse Sports Nigeria had already reported that only the home-based played would partake in the encounter as the foreign-based professionals are on club duty.

The players and officials have now left the country for America, where the game will take place. The team departed Nigeria on Sunday ahead of the game in San Jose.

Home-based Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf has called up 18 players for the encounter, and they are expected to train in the states for the next two days before the game on Thursday morning.

The encounter between the two sides will be Nigeria's first clash against Costa Rica at the international level. It is also one of the two international friendly encounters the three-time African champions have this month.

Following the game against Costa Rica, the Super Eagles will face the Portuguese national team in Lisbon on November 17.

However, the foreign-based players are expected to be available for the game, with Jose Peseiro expected to name his squad this week.

The match will also be Nigeria's first meeting against Portugal at the international level. It will also see Peseiro come up against his country of birth.

