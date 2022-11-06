Super Eagles depart Nigeria for America

The three-time African champions will take on Los Ticos on Thursday in an international friendly that will serve as preparation for the Central American's Qatar 2022 World Cup campaign.

Pulse Sports Nigeria had already reported that only the home-based played would partake in the encounter as the foreign-based professionals are on club duty.

The players and officials have now left the country for America, where the game will take place. The team departed Nigeria on Sunday ahead of the game in San Jose.

Home-based Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf has called up 18 players for the encounter, and they are expected to train in the states for the next two days before the game on Thursday morning.

The encounter between the two sides will be Nigeria's first clash against Costa Rica at the international level. It is also one of the two international friendly encounters the three-time African champions have this month.

Following the game against Costa Rica, the Super Eagles will face the Portuguese national team in Lisbon on November 17.

However, the foreign-based players are expected to be available for the game, with Jose Peseiro expected to name his squad this week.