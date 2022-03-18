Zaidu and Porto bow out of Europa league despite brave draw

Early in the match, Lyon dominated proceedings, with Porto playing catch-up. The French side broke the deadlock in the 13th minute when Moussa Dembele met a cross with a powerful shot, which the Porto goalkeeper was never going to save.

Imago

Although Lyon was in control, Porto had a few chances of their own, and in the 27th minute, they finally scored their goal.

Fábio Vieira’s cross was just-behind Brazilian winger Pepe, who turned acrobatically to score a beauty into the top left corner.

Imago

Following the wonder-strike, chances became scarce as both defences bravely fought to earn their weekly paychecks.

In the second half, Brazilian playmaker Lucas Paquetá created a great chance when he set up Dembele, who was denied a second goal by a brilliant save by Diogo Costa in the Porto goal.

Imago

Porto came close through legendary Real Madrid defender Pepe, when the veteran his a powerful volley from the edge of the box which narrowly missed the goal with Anthony Lopes caught ball watching.

Even with that late chance, Porto never looked like scoring again and the Portuguese giants crashed out of the tournament.

Despite the result, Zaidu gave a decent account of himself. Asides from his persistent fouling in the first half, he finished the game with two clearances, three tackles and six successful duels.

Imago