Super Eagles suffer HUGE blow as Troost-Ekong ruled with injury

While speaking at his press conference, Hodgson revealed that the Super Eagles stalwart and Senegalese forward Ismailia Sarr, could be out for "the foreseeable future".

“It’s a muscle strain, the same with Troost-Ekong", Hodgson said.

"It’s going to keep them both out of the equation for the foreseeable future, but I don’t know how long exactly.

“It’s not a minor thing, it’s not a knock, both have muscle strains, and that can take anything from a week to four weeks to recover from.” the 74-year-old manager said.

This news is a big blow to Augustine Eguavoen, who just released a 30 man provisional list for the World Cup Qualifiers against Ghana later this month.

If the knock rules Ekong out for four weeks, the defender would be for the two-legged test.

Troost Ekong was immense for the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year, rarely putting a foot wrong when paired with Kenneth Omeruo in the heart of the defence.

