Super Eagles suffer HUGE blow as Troost-Ekong ruled with injury

Niyi Iyanda
William Troost-Ekong is a huge doubt for Nigeria's World Cup qualifiers playoffs against Ghana.

William Troost-Ekong has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a muscle strain
William Troost-Ekong has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a muscle strain

Super Eagles defender William Troost Ekong has been ruled out for up to four weeks after he sustained a muscle strain. Troost-Ekong's manager Roy Hodgson revealed this update while speaking to the press on Friday.

While speaking at his press conference, Hodgson revealed that the Super Eagles stalwart and Senegalese forward Ismailia Sarr, could be out for "the foreseeable future".

Ismaila Sarr has also been ruled out for some weeks
Ismaila Sarr has also been ruled out for some weeks pulse senegal

“It’s a muscle strain, the same with Troost-Ekong", Hodgson said.

"It’s going to keep them both out of the equation for the foreseeable future, but I don’t know how long exactly.

“It’s not a minor thing, it’s not a knock, both have muscle strains, and that can take anything from a week to four weeks to recover from.” the 74-year-old manager said.

This news is a big blow to Augustine Eguavoen, who just released a 30 man provisional list for the World Cup Qualifiers against Ghana later this month.

Austin Eguavoen has released a provisional list for the playoffs against Ghana
Austin Eguavoen has released a provisional list for the playoffs against Ghana Twitter

If the knock rules Ekong out for four weeks, the defender would be for the two-legged test.

Troost Ekong was immense for the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year, rarely putting a foot wrong when paired with Kenneth Omeruo in the heart of the defence.

Super Eagles defenders William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo
Super Eagles defenders William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo IMAGO / Shengolpixs

With Eguavoen selecting five players to form a standby list, the coach can pick either Chidozie Awaziem or Jamilu Collins. Some Nigerians have clamoured for the inclusion of Valentine Ozornwafor or Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah.

