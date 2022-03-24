'It's all about the hunger and determination' - Troost-Ekong rallies the troops ahead of Ghana clash

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Troost-Ekong revealed that the importance of the match is clear to the players, and they remain focused on the task at hand.

"Everybody knows the magnitude of this game so there doesn't need to be much 'gingering' before the game. I think it's more about gumming everyone down and having them focused on the game" Ekong said.

The Super Eagles vice-captain also spoke about playing in the newly renovated Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Twitter/ bellkonekt

"All of us have been waiting to play in Abuja for a long time, for me it is my first time playing in Abuja. We need to make it a home game and we need all the support from everyone in the stadium and I'm sure they are going to let the Ghana team know that they are playing away from home."

Speaking on the potential debutants, the Watford defender revealed that the camp is full of senior players who are keen on passing on the right values to the younger players.

Pulse Nigeria

"I think it is great that we have a lot of players with experience and a lot of players who lead in different ways. Our captain always leads by example he's always someone to encourage all the boys."

Pulse Nigeria

"I think all of us know how important this would be, it's not about the physicality it's more about the hunger and determination and you will see a team that wants to win this game."