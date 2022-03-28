Leganes and Super Eagles center back Kenneth Omeruo is looking forward to his return to the Moshood Abiola Stadium 13 years after his international debut. Omeruo's first match at the then Abuja national stadium, was in the U-17 World Cup in 2009, a tournament that the Golden Eaglets finished as runners up. In the first match against Germany, Omeruo got on the scoresheet in a 3-3 draw against the European giants.
Kenneth Omeruo reminisces on Super Eagles debut ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo is looking forward to the second leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers playoffs against Ghana.
Omeruo posted a collage to his official Instagram page and followed it with the caption: "13 years already.. tomorrow we will back on the stadium of my city Abuja.. My first official tournament was on this stadium u17 World Cup, 2009.. Please let’s fill it up tomorrow as we fight together for victory.. #uncleK #supereagles #roadtoqatar2022"
Omeruo was benched in the Super Eagles' first leg draw against Ghana, a decision which meant that the defence looked shaky at times. With the former Chelsea man looking forward to a return to the Moshood Abiola Stadium, his undeniable defensive awareness would be welcomed as the Super Eagles look to go all out for their World Cup ticket.
Following their stalemate in Kumasi, the Super Eagles now have it all to do in the second leg and they must defeat the Black Stars at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday March 29.
