Kenneth Omeruo reminisces on Super Eagles debut ahead of World Cup qualifiers

IMAGO / ANP

Omeruo posted a collage to his official Instagram page and followed it with the caption: "13 years already.. tomorrow we will back on the stadium of my city Abuja.. My first official tournament was on this stadium u17 World Cup, 2009.. Please let’s fill it up tomorrow as we fight together for victory.. #uncleK #supereagles #roadtoqatar2022"

Omeruo was benched in the Super Eagles' first leg draw against Ghana, a decision which meant that the defence looked shaky at times. With the former Chelsea man looking forward to a return to the Moshood Abiola Stadium, his undeniable defensive awareness would be welcomed as the Super Eagles look to go all out for their World Cup ticket.