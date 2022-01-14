Aina, who stars for Torino in Italy, made this clear in an interview with the media after the Super Eagles' victory over Egypt.
AFCON 2021: 'We want to win for our country and ourselves' -Super Eagles defender Ola Aina
Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has called for focus ahead of their next game against Sudan.
The fullback was immense in the Super Eagles victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt-terrorising the Egyptian backline while also keeping the Eagles defence secure.
The former Chelsea man says the team remains focused on the next clash with Sudan.
“We will take it game by game. We need the same concentration and quality in the next match.” Aina told the media.
Following an impressive start, Nigeria goes into their next clash as firm favourites.
Aina also made clear the teams ambitions. He said: “We want to go all the way, that’s our aim as a team.
“We want to win for our country and ourselves."
The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Falcons of Sudan on Saturday in a Group D clash in Garoua.
