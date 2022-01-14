AFCON 2021: 'We want to win for our country and ourselves' -Super Eagles defender Ola Aina

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has called for focus ahead of their next game against Sudan.

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina
Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina

Aina, who stars for Torino in Italy, made this clear in an interview with the media after the Super Eagles' victory over Egypt.

Recommended articles

The fullback was immense in the Super Eagles victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt-terrorising the Egyptian backline while also keeping the Eagles defence secure.

The former Chelsea man says the team remains focused on the next clash with Sudan.

“We will take it game by game. We need the same concentration and quality in the next match.” Aina told the media.

Following an impressive start, Nigeria goes into their next clash as firm favourites.

Aina also made clear the teams ambitions. He said: “We want to go all the way, that’s our aim as a team.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi celebrate Nigeria's winner against Egypt at the 2021 AFCON (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)
Kelechi Iheanacho, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi celebrate Nigeria's winner against Egypt at the 2021 AFCON (IMAGO / Shengolpixs) Pulse Nigeria

“We want to win for our country and ourselves."

The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Falcons of Sudan on Saturday in a Group D clash in Garoua.

,

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Senegal, Guinea set for top of the table clash in Group B - Match Preview

AFCON 2021: Senegal, Guinea set for top of the table clash in Group B - Match Preview

AFCON 2021: 'We want to win for our country and ourselves' -Super Eagles defender Ola Aina

AFCON 2021: 'We want to win for our country and ourselves' -Super Eagles defender Ola Aina

Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 6 (Group B and C) predictions

Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 6 (Group B and C) predictions

AFCON 2021: Group A delivers premium fun again; Ekambi, Bande featured in Pulse of the Day

AFCON 2021: Group A delivers premium fun again; Ekambi, Bande featured in Pulse of the Day

Arteta hails Arsenal 'brotherhood' in defensive masterclass at Anfield

Arteta hails Arsenal 'brotherhood' in defensive masterclass at Anfield

'Xhaka must go' - Arsenal fans are fed up with midfielder after red card against Liverpool

'Xhaka must go' - Arsenal fans are fed up with midfielder after red card against Liverpool

Trending

Nigeria have players to win the AFCON - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

Super Eagles Update: Ebuehi, Collins absent as Eguavoen passes first test

Super Eagles

AFCON 2021: Profiling Nigeria’s 28-man squad to Cameroon

Super Eagles

AFCON 2021: How have the 27 Super Eagles players in Cameroon fared for their clubs this season?

Super Eagles fans would hope that the most in-form players can replicate their club performances at the AFCON