AFCON 2021: 'We want to win for our country and ourselves' -Super Eagles defender Ola Aina

The fullback was immense in the Super Eagles victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt-terrorising the Egyptian backline while also keeping the Eagles defence secure.

The former Chelsea man says the team remains focused on the next clash with Sudan.

“We will take it game by game. We need the same concentration and quality in the next match.” Aina told the media.

Following an impressive start, Nigeria goes into their next clash as firm favourites.

Aina also made clear the teams ambitions. He said: “We want to go all the way, that’s our aim as a team.

Pulse Nigeria

“We want to win for our country and ourselves."

The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Falcons of Sudan on Saturday in a Group D clash in Garoua.