'He is one of the best at the moment'- Balogun confident as Dortmund travel without Haaland

Rangers go into the second leg of their Europa league tie with a 4-2 lead.

Imago/MIS

Leon Balogun believes Haaland's absence is a major boost for Rangers as they look to finish the job against Borussia Dortmund and progress in the Europa League.

Haaland missed last Thursday's match and has not travelled to Glasgow for the second leg.

AFP

Balogun is back available after returning to training and knows the loss of Haaland is a blow for Dortmund ahead of Thursday night's clash.

"I think in this competition you want to compete against the best and he is one of the best at the moment," Balogun said.

"So from that perspective, it is a sad thing. But if you look at what he means to Dortmund then surely it is a disadvantage to them, it is going to weaken them a little bit.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"But mixed feelings. Definitely not going to complain about it though." Balogun said.