Ranger and Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun believes Borussia Dortmund will struggle with the absence of their mercurial forward Erling Haaland.
'He is one of the best at the moment'- Balogun confident as Dortmund travel without Haaland
Dortmund travel to Ibrox without their Norwegian striker
Rangers go into the second leg of their Europa league tie with a 4-2 lead.
Leon Balogun believes Haaland's absence is a major boost for Rangers as they look to finish the job against Borussia Dortmund and progress in the Europa League.
Haaland missed last Thursday's match and has not travelled to Glasgow for the second leg.
Balogun is back available after returning to training and knows the loss of Haaland is a blow for Dortmund ahead of Thursday night's clash.
"I think in this competition you want to compete against the best and he is one of the best at the moment," Balogun said.
"So from that perspective, it is a sad thing. But if you look at what he means to Dortmund then surely it is a disadvantage to them, it is going to weaken them a little bit.
"But mixed feelings. Definitely not going to complain about it though." Balogun said.
Rangers will look to qualify for the round of 16 as they head into the second leg with four away goals.
More from category
-
'He is one of the best at the moment'- Balogun confident as Dortmund travel without Haaland
-
WATCH: Odion Ighalo's bullet header fires Al-Hilal cup comeback
-
Why have the goals dried up for Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi?