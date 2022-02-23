UEL

'He is one of the best at the moment'- Balogun confident as Dortmund travel without Haaland

Dortmund travel to Ibrox without their Norwegian striker

Leon Balogun
Leon Balogun

Ranger and Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun believes Borussia Dortmund will struggle with the absence of their mercurial forward Erling Haaland.

Rangers go into the second leg of their Europa league tie with a 4-2 lead.

Alfredo Morelos celebrates Rangers' second goal in the return leg of this fixture
Alfredo Morelos celebrates Rangers' second goal in the return leg of this fixture Imago/MIS

Leon Balogun believes Haaland's absence is a major boost for Rangers as they look to finish the job against Borussia Dortmund and progress in the Europa League.

Haaland missed last Thursday's match and has not travelled to Glasgow for the second leg.

Erling Haaland has been out of action for Dortmund since picking up an injury against Hoffenheim in January
Erling Haaland has been out of action for Dortmund since picking up an injury against Hoffenheim in January AFP

Balogun is back available after returning to training and knows the loss of Haaland is a blow for Dortmund ahead of Thursday night's clash.

"I think in this competition you want to compete against the best and he is one of the best at the moment," Balogun said.

"So from that perspective, it is a sad thing. But if you look at what he means to Dortmund then surely it is a disadvantage to them, it is going to weaken them a little bit.

Balogun recently returned from injury and would hope to start this match
Balogun recently returned from injury and would hope to start this match IMAGO / Sportimage

"But mixed feelings. Definitely not going to complain about it though." Balogun said.

Rangers will look to qualify for the round of 16 as they head into the second leg with four away goals.

