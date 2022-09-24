Unlucky Leganes drop further points without Super Eagles defender Omeruo

Leganes dropped three more points, this time on the road, after a narrow 1-0 loss at SD Huesca on Saturday.

The club was without its Super Eagles defender and captain, Kenneth Omeruo, who missed the important game due to the international break.

The former Chelsea man is currently with his national teammates in faraway Algeria as they prepare to take on the Desert Foxes in an international friendly next week.

The away side dominated the encounter from start to finish at El Alcoraz but failed to convert that dominance into a goal. Leganes created the most chances and had 18 shots compared to eight from their host.

Pulse Nigeria

In the end, it was another bad day at the office for Leganes, which also had a goal ruled out in the second half. They left the way they arrived - without a point.

Leganes' poor run leaves them in danger of relegation

Without their Super Eagles skipper, the stink of relegation continued for the former LaLiga club.

The defeat on Saturday was the fifth of the season for the club in seven (7) matches this season.

Leganes has won just one and drawn one of their games this season, taking just four points from a possible 21 to find themselves 19th on the table and in the relegation zone.