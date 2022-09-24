LALIGA 2

Unlucky Leganes drop further points without Super Eagles defender Omeruo

Izuchukwu Akawor
The struggling Cucumber Growers have dropped deeper into the relegation rat race after another defeat in LaLiga 2.

Leganes players applaud their fans after the game.
LaLiga Smartbank side Leganes has continued its poor form in the second division following another defeat.

Leganes dropped three more points, this time on the road, after a narrow 1-0 loss at SD Huesca on Saturday.

The club was without its Super Eagles defender and captain, Kenneth Omeruo, who missed the important game due to the international break.

The former Chelsea man is currently with his national teammates in faraway Algeria as they prepare to take on the Desert Foxes in an international friendly next week.

The away side dominated the encounter from start to finish at El Alcoraz but failed to convert that dominance into a goal. Leganes created the most chances and had 18 shots compared to eight from their host.

Kenneth Omeruo leads his fellow seven-star custodians.
In the end, it was another bad day at the office for Leganes, which also had a goal ruled out in the second half. They left the way they arrived - without a point.

Without their Super Eagles skipper, the stink of relegation continued for the former LaLiga club.

The defeat on Saturday was the fifth of the season for the club in seven (7) matches this season.

Leganes has won just one and drawn one of their games this season, taking just four points from a possible 21 to find themselves 19th on the table and in the relegation zone.

They will return home next week with Omeruo set to rejoin his club teammates when they welcome Albacete on Sunday in week 8.

Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-1 in Legends Of The North charity match

Evra, Berbatov in action as Manchester United lose 1-3 to Liverpool in legends game [Photos]

10 Nigerian Reactions to Maduka Okoye's howler in Algeria friendly

From U15 to Super Eagles - Taiwo Awoniyi opens up on his historic national team journey

Adeleye happy to replace Maduka Okoye in friendly draw with Algeria

