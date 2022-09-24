Nigeria dealt another blow as Peseiro loses defender to injury ahead of Algeria clash

The centre-back was reported to have left camp on Saturday as a result of an injury he cropped during Nigeria's test game with Algeria's team B on Friday.

The test game on Friday, saw second-half goals from Alex Iwobi and Cyriel Dessers help Nigeria bounce back, to earn a 2-2 draw with Algeria's team B.

Ekong join the injury party

Ekong becomes the sixth casualty for Jose Peseiro since the announcement of the squad for the September 27th friendly. He will head back to his base in England for further checks.

His pull out from the game due to an injury follows earlier withdrawals by Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, captain Ahmed Musa, Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze, QPR star Leon Balogun, Henry Onyekuru, and Emmanuel Dennis.

The Super Eagles will also be facing the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions without high-flying strikers Victor Osimhen and Umar Sadiq.

Algeria to host Nigeria at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran

Tuesday's friendly will be the second meeting between both nations since the heartbreaking AFCON 2019 semi-final 2-1 loss to the Fennec Foxes.

AFP

The Super Eagles enter this match on a two-game winning streak following a 2-1 AFCON qualifying victory over Sierra Leone and a record-breaking 10-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe in June this year. Algeria will be Peseiro's fifth official game in charge.