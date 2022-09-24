SUPER EAGLES

Nigeria dealt another blow as Peseiro loses defender to injury ahead of Algeria clash

Jidechi Chidiezie
The Super Eagles were already battling with the challenge of facing Algeria without key players like Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze, and Victor Osimhen.

Super Eagles ahead of Algeria friendly

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has been ruled of Nigeria's anticipated international friendly with Algeria due to an injury.

The centre-back was reported to have left camp on Saturday as a result of an injury he cropped during Nigeria's test game with Algeria's team B on Friday.

The test game on Friday, saw second-half goals from Alex Iwobi and Cyriel Dessers help Nigeria bounce back, to earn a 2-2 draw with Algeria's team B.

Ekong becomes the sixth casualty for Jose Peseiro since the announcement of the squad for the September 27th friendly. He will head back to his base in England for further checks.

His pull out from the game due to an injury follows earlier withdrawals by Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, captain Ahmed Musa, Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze, QPR star Leon Balogun, Henry Onyekuru, and Emmanuel Dennis.

The Super Eagles will also be facing the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions without high-flying strikers Victor Osimhen and Umar Sadiq.

Tuesday's friendly will be the second meeting between both nations since the heartbreaking AFCON 2019 semi-final 2-1 loss to the Fennec Foxes.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

The Super Eagles enter this match on a two-game winning streak following a 2-1 AFCON qualifying victory over Sierra Leone and a record-breaking 10-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe in June this year. Algeria will be Peseiro's fifth official game in charge.

As with Algeria, the Super Eagles have won nine of their previous matches while drawing the other three.

