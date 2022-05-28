"I will use the resources available to make Nigeria great again' - Jose Peseiro

New Beginnings

The current Super Eagles squad for the upcoming friendlies features a couple of debutants, and fans can hope to see new faces who could become team regulars soon.

With a number of team regulars missing from this squad, the Portuguese manager remains optimistic and suggested that he is willing to allow players to shine.

Pulse Nigeria

"Every player who gets the chance to wear the Nigeria jersey should be proud of that opportunity and give it their all. I have chosen to be positive, and I have resolved to work hard to use the resources available to make Nigeria great again”, Peseiro said.

There is a good number of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players in the squad and players like Enyimba frontman Victor Mbaoma and league topscorer Ishaq Kayode Rafiu.

twitter/@OgaNlaMedia

USA TOUR

These set of friendlies were initially planned in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but with the Super Eagles losing their ticket to west African rivals Ghana.

Pulse Nigeria

The games will help build team chemistry ahead of their 2023 AFCON Qualifiers in Abuja, and Abidjan, respectively.