"I will use the resources available to make Nigeria great again' - Jose Peseiro

"I have chosen to be positive, and I have resolved to work hard to use the resources available to make Nigeria great again," Peseiro said.
The Portuguese tactician is happy to start his role and has revealed that he looks forward to the task ahead.
New Beginnings
The current Super Eagles squad for the upcoming friendlies features a couple of debutants, and fans can hope to see new faces who could become team regulars soon.
With a number of team regulars missing from this squad, the Portuguese manager remains optimistic and suggested that he is willing to allow players to shine.
"Every player who gets the chance to wear the Nigeria jersey should be proud of that opportunity and give it their all. I have chosen to be positive, and I have resolved to work hard to use the resources available to make Nigeria great again”, Peseiro said.
There is a good number of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players in the squad and players like Enyimba frontman Victor Mbaoma and league topscorer Ishaq Kayode Rafiu.
USA TOUR
These set of friendlies were initially planned in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but with the Super Eagles losing their ticket to west African rivals Ghana.
The games will help build team chemistry ahead of their 2023 AFCON Qualifiers in Abuja, and Abidjan, respectively.
The Super Eagles will play Mexico at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Sunday morning with kickoff at 1 am before they travel to New Jersey to face Ecuador on June 2 to face Ecuador.
